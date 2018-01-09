Danville's D’Mauriae VanCleave runs against Mayfield during the Class 2A Russell Athletics KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, December 2, 2017.
Danville's D’Mauriae VanCleave runs against Mayfield during the Class 2A Russell Athletics KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, December 2, 2017. Matt Goins
Danville's D’Mauriae VanCleave runs against Mayfield during the Class 2A Russell Athletics KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, December 2, 2017. Matt Goins
Josh Moore

Josh Moore

High school sports throughout Kentucky

Josh Moore

Why an unsigned small-school star received my Mr. Football vote

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

January 09, 2018 10:47 AM

D’Mauriae VanCleave, an athlete at Danville High School, was the player I selected for Mr. Football on my 2017 Associated Press All-State ballot.

I’ve noted on Twitter since about late November that VanCleave was the frontrunner for my vote. Nothing happened between then and Saturday — when the final list of 11 candidates became available — to disuade me from that stance.

No, he’s not going to an FBS school (as of this post, he hasn’t committed anywhere) and he doesn’t have multiple stars next to his name on recruiting sites. But, when comparing VanCleave to whom I believe to be the next most-deserving candidates — Covington Catholic’s AJ Mayer and Trinity’s Rondale Moore — his numerous contributions on both sides of the ball throughout a four-year career, capped by a state title at one of Kentucky’s most prolific football schools, make the difference in my consideration.

I expect either Mayer — a record-setting quarterback who’s signed with Miami of Ohio and guided CovCath to its first undefeated season — or Moore — a four-star wide receiver headed to Purdue who helped Trinity win back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017 after transferring into the program from Indiana — to take home the honor, and either would be a deserving winner. But so would VanCleave.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mayer and Moore played large parts in their teams’ successes but I believe VanCleave would have been missed the most of the three if all were removed from the equation. CovCath’s defense was arguably better than its offense, and Trinity was an annual title favorite before Moore arrived and will be long after he graduates in the spring. Danville has talent at other positions, but taking VanCleave’s speed away from its offense, defense and special teams absolutely would have made winning a title a much steeper feat for the Class 2A Admirals; instead, with him, they played in back-to-back title games with different starting quarterbacks each season.

Here’s my entire All-State ballot, which was submitted to the Associated Press on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

MR. FOOTBALL

D’Mauriae VanCleave, Danville

COACH OF THE YEAR

Todd Adler, Logan County

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: AJ Mayer, Covington Catholic

Running backs: Dillon Wheatley, Lexington Christian; Wandale Robinson, Western Hills

Wide receivers: D’mauriae VanCleave, Danville; Rondale Moore, Trinity; Reese Smith, Boyle County

Offensive linemen: Bryan Hudson, Scott County; Ethan Bingham, Johnson Central; Trey Livingood, Madison Southern; Will Bramel, Boyle County; Wyatt Smock, St. Xavier

Kicker: Sebastian Mata, Trinity

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive linemen: Stephen Herron, Trinity; Jacob Lacey, South Warren; Tyrese Allen, Paintsville; JJ Weaver, Moore

Linebackers: Carter Smith, Madison Southern; Kam Butler, Covington Catholic; Derek Wellman, Belfry

Defensive backs: Kadin Smith, Spencer County; Jairus Brents, Waggener; Shannon Bishop, Pleasure Ridge Park; Trevon Faulkner, Mercer County

Punter: Chase Estep, Corbin

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Nick Bohn, Trinity; Wand

Running backs: Brice Fryman, Scott County; Jake Chisholm, Ryle

Wide receivers: JP Vaught, Southwestern; Marquel Tinsley, Daviess County; Titus Ransom, Bourbon County

Offensive linemen: Shawn Woods, Franklin-Simpson; Jack Randolph, Franklin-Simpson; Tanner Bowles, Glasgow; Parker Bisek, Ryle; Zack Ferris, Pulaski County

Kicker: Luke Lemaster, Raceland

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive linemen: Ricky Barber, Doss; Christian Hill, Danville; Dayton Leblanc, Frederick Douglass; Collin Preston, Franklin-Simpson

Linebackers: Jackson Juett, Madison Central; Ean Shaw, Lafayette; Justice Dingle, Bowling Green

Defensive backs: Glenn Covington, Scott County; Ramond Jackson, Henry Clay; Trel Riley, Caldwell County; Jaden Baird, Tates Creek

Punter: Riley Woods, Wayne County

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Osborne on Hoover’s resignation as speaker: ‘We will get through it’

    House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne discussed with reporters Rep. Jeff Hoover’s resignation Monday as House speaker.

Osborne on Hoover’s resignation as speaker: ‘We will get through it’

Osborne on Hoover’s resignation as speaker: ‘We will get through it’ 1:20

Osborne on Hoover’s resignation as speaker: ‘We will get through it’
Jeff Hoover offers his resignation as speaker of the Kentucky House 1:28

Jeff Hoover offers his resignation as speaker of the Kentucky House
What has UK basketball's Nick Richards been working on? 1:18

What has UK basketball's Nick Richards been working on?

View More Video