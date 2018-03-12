Gold mine of Kentucky high school basketball info going back into print

The “Kentucky High School Basketball Encyclopedia” has been an incredibly-valuable resource to me since Ken Trivette, the former Pikeville boys’ basketball coach and a consultant for the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches, provided me a copy in June 2015, my first month as a sportswriter.
Unfortunately for those who follow the sport, it’s been out of print for a few years and is only available for purchase from third-party sellers: two current Amazon listings have it priced at $710 (plus $3 shipping) and an eye-popping $3,214.79 (but hey, shipping’s free). That’ll change soon, though.
Acclaim Press, based out of Missouri, will release a revised edition of the “Kentucky High School Basketball Encyclopedia: 100th Anniversary Edition” this spring. Pre-orders are available for a limited time through the publisher’s website for $49.95.
Author Jeff Bridgeman, an Illinois native who grew up about 20 minutes from Union County, has updated the book with postseason scores, team records and other historical information from the previous four seasons, making it the definitive collection of information about the first 100 years of Kentucky high school basketball. The original version had 632 pages; the revised edition clocks in at 768 pages.
More than 1,000 teams are represented.
“As a native Kentuckian, I know how deep the passion runs for high school basketball, and we are so proud to publish this amazing encyclopedia,' Doug Sikes, the founder and president of Acclaim Press, said in a news release. “Anyone who has ever been involved with Kentucky high school basketball, either as a coach, player, referee, statistician, or fan, will want to purchase this book.”
At the risk of sounding like a schill, I’m inclined to agree. Here’s a sampling of information that the book collects:
▪ Team records and coaches for every Kentucky boys’ and girls’ basketball team from 1916-2017
▪ Every score for district, regional and state tournaments (this was handy when I was trying to track down information about overtime history in the 11th Region tournament last week)
▪ Line scores from every state championship game
▪ Historical records and information about the Kentucky High School Athletic League, an association for black schools that existed from 1932-1958 prior to desegregation
▪ Records from some of the state’s largest tournaments — the Louisville Invitational Tournament, the King of the Blue Grass Tournament, and the All “A” Classic.
▪ Winners of the Mr. and Miss Basketball award
▪ Sweet Sixteen All-Tournament team history
▪ Players who went on to play professional basketball
▪ Team photos and logos
