Three grand slams in one game ‘a nightmare’ for LCA, even though Eagles hit two of them

Lexington Christian baseball coach Keith Galloway said he had never witnessed three grand slams in a single game at any level until the Eagles’ 12-11 loss to Daviess County as part of the Fort Walton (Fla.) Beach Bash on Sunday. Eagles sophomore Andrew Branstetter and freshman Evan Byers cleared the bases in the second and third innings, respectively, while Daviess County senior Jonathan Powell nailed one in the fifth.
“(It was) more of a nightmare than incredible,” Galloway said in a text to the Herald-Leader. “It was a combination of a wind blowing out and an umpire who had an extremely small strike zone. ... Both of our guys hit it well.”
Teams have combined to hit three grand slams only four times in Major League Baseball history according to Baseball Almanac. Only one team — the New York Yankees — has hit three grand slams in a single game. They did so in a 22-9 win over Oakland on Aug. 25, 2011.
▪ Jordan “Jo” Adell had a nearly perfect day at the plate against Farragut (Tenn.) on Saturday. The Ballard star and University of Louisville commit went 4-for-5 with three home runs and was intentionally walked three times in a 10-6 win. After this weekend’s Super Prep Series tournament at home, the Bruins (ranked second in the state) will play seven straight road games. Among those is a 3:30 p.m. tilt at Lafayette on April 15.
▪ Scott County’s softball team was ranked fifth in MaxPreps’ national rankings entering the week. The Cardinals (11-1) dropped their first game of the year to West Orange (Fla.), 5-3, on Tuesday.
East Carter, one of the nine undefeated softball teams left in the state, is ranked 18th in the nation. The Raiders, led by junior pitcher Montana Fouts, are 10-0 and have allowed only five runs this season. The other eight undefeated teams entering Thursday were: Ballard (11-0), Fleming County (5-0), Green County (10-0), Middlesboro (8-0), North Laurel (5-0), Raceland (9-0), South Warren (8-0) and Webster County (7-0).
▪ As of Wednesday evening only five baseball teams in the state were still unbeaten. Three of those teams reside in the 10th Region — Campbell County (6-0-1), Harrison County (7-0) and Paris (6-0). Pikeville (13-0) and Trinity (11-0-1) have also not taken a loss in 2017.
▪ Pikeville baseball coach Steve Priode became the school’s all-time wins leader after picking up win No. 236 in the first game of a doubleheader against Letcher County Central on Monday.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
