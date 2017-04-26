Baseball: Lexington Catholic cruises past Paul Laurence Dunbar

An early Paul Laurence Dunbar lead — 2-0 in the top of the first — didn’t last long as Lexington Catholic responded promptly with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and went on to defeat the Bulldogs, 10-4, at home on Wednesday.
Lexington Catholic swept the regular-season series from their 43rd District rival. The Knights won at Dunbar, 4-1, on Tuesday. The Knights improved to 5-1 in district play while Dunbar dropped to 1-3.
Steven Bender delivers an RBI single for Lexington Catholic. Knights lead 3-2 after one full inning. pic.twitter.com/AgJ9t9Pgai— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) April 26, 2017
Steven Bender with a 2-RBI double to swell Lexington Catholic lead to 6-3 in B5. Knights working with one out. pic.twitter.com/Jp9vjb3BgY— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) April 27, 2017
Steven Bender, a senior, had three runs batted in for LexCath, including the go-ahead run on a single in the bottom of the first inning. Dunbar went into the frame with a 2-0 advantage after sophomore Jared Gadd crushed a home run to right field, scoring junior Alex Janes, who led off the game with a single.
Jared Gadd with a shot to right field. Dunbar goes up 2-0 at Lexington Catholic, T1 and no outs. pic.twitter.com/oac46C68N5— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) April 26, 2017
Bender added two more RBI on a double in the bottom of the fifth, extending LexCath’s lead to 6-3. Hagan Oullette had an eventful at-bat for the Knights in the sixth, which ended with a two-RBI triple after a passed ball brought in a teammate while he was at the plate. Eric Sottile, a junior, got the win.
Four-run frame by Lexington Catholic in B6 included this 2-run triple from Hagan Oulette. pic.twitter.com/5V8UbFxMde— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) April 27, 2017
Dunbar and LexCath will each participate in the Louisville Invitational Tournament this weekend. The Knights will play DeSales, Logan County and Central Hardin. Paul Laurence Dunbar is set to play Eastern, Oldham County and Union County as part of the event.
