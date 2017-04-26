High School Baseball

April 26, 2017 11:12 PM

Baseball: Lexington Catholic cruises past Paul Laurence Dunbar

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

An early Paul Laurence Dunbar lead — 2-0 in the top of the first — didn’t last long as Lexington Catholic responded promptly with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and went on to defeat the Bulldogs, 10-4, at home on Wednesday.

Lexington Catholic swept the regular-season series from their 43rd District rival. The Knights won at Dunbar, 4-1, on Tuesday. The Knights improved to 5-1 in district play while Dunbar dropped to 1-3.

Steven Bender, a senior, had three runs batted in for LexCath, including the go-ahead run on a single in the bottom of the first inning. Dunbar went into the frame with a 2-0 advantage after sophomore Jared Gadd crushed a home run to right field, scoring junior Alex Janes, who led off the game with a single.

Bender added two more RBI on a double in the bottom of the fifth, extending LexCath’s lead to 6-3. Hagan Oullette had an eventful at-bat for the Knights in the sixth, which ended with a two-RBI triple after a passed ball brought in a teammate while he was at the plate. Eric Sottile, a junior, got the win.

Dunbar and LexCath will each participate in the Louisville Invitational Tournament this weekend. The Knights will play DeSales, Logan County and Central Hardin. Paul Laurence Dunbar is set to play Eastern, Oldham County and Union County as part of the event.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

St. Xavier celebrates state baseball championship

St. Xavier celebrates state baseball championship 0:29

St. Xavier celebrates state baseball championship
Scott County celebrates 11th Region baseball crown 0:21

Scott County celebrates 11th Region baseball crown
Lafayette sweeps top seeds to win district title 0:21

Lafayette sweeps top seeds to win district title

View More Video

Sports Videos