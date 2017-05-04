High School Baseball

May 04, 2017 12:02 AM

Paul Laurence Dunbar run-rules Tates Creek in 43rd District contest

By Josh Moore

Paul Laurence Dunbar brought the bats in a 14-4 win over Tates Creek in six innings Wednesday evening.

Jared Gadd led the way for the Bulldogs, going 4-for-5 with two RBI. The sophomore scored three runs, as did junior leadoff man Alex Janes.

“I was seeing beach balls out there,” Janes said with a grin.

Dunbar connected for 14 hits, four coming off Tates Creek starter Evan Hall in the first inning. Cam Workman relieved Hall after a third of an inning. The Commodores used five pitchers in the contest.

Tim Lancaster got the win for Dunbar, going 4 and 2/3 innings and giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits. He struck out three batters.

Dunbar is scheduled to host Tates Creek in the second game of a back-to-back series as part of 43rd District play at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Paul Laurence Dunbar 14, Tates Creek 4

Paul Laurence Dunbar

5

3

2

0

0

4

14

Tates Creek

0

0

0

2

2

0

4

Lancaster, Steketee (5) and Lukas; Hall, Workman (2), Mortimer (3), Sherman (4), Fetherston (5) and Dawalt. W—Lancaster. L—Hall. 2B—PD: Hord, Bloomer. TC: Beerman 2. 3B—PD: Keplinger. HR—PD: Gadd.

Records: Paul Laurence Dunbar 11-12 (2-3 43rd District), Tates Creek 13-8 (3-2).

