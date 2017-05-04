Paul Laurence Dunbar run-rules Tates Creek in 43rd District contest

Paul Laurence Dunbar brought the bats in a 14-4 win over Tates Creek in six innings Wednesday evening.
Jared Gadd led the way for the Bulldogs, going 4-for-5 with two RBI. The sophomore scored three runs, as did junior leadoff man Alex Janes.
“I was seeing beach balls out there,” Janes said with a grin.
Designated hitter Brendan Hord knocks a double to right and extends Dunbar's lead to 3-0 with only one out. pic.twitter.com/xYiNmHbsUd— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) May 4, 2017
Jared Gadd leads off T2 with a homer to right. Dunbar seeing the ball well tonight. 6-0 lead for the Bulldogs.— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) May 4, 2017
Fielder's choice and a throwing error combine for two more Dunbar players getting home. Bulldogs up 10-0 at Tates Creek in T3. Wild. pic.twitter.com/a5xt0XPmPC— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) May 4, 2017
Dunbar connected for 14 hits, four coming off Tates Creek starter Evan Hall in the first inning. Cam Workman relieved Hall after a third of an inning. The Commodores used five pitchers in the contest.
Tim Lancaster got the win for Dunbar, going 4 and 2/3 innings and giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits. He struck out three batters.
Dunbar is scheduled to host Tates Creek in the second game of a back-to-back series as part of 43rd District play at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Paul Laurence Dunbar 14, Tates Creek 4
Paul Laurence Dunbar
5
3
2
0
0
4
—
14
Tates Creek
0
0
0
2
2
0
—
4
Lancaster, Steketee (5) and Lukas; Hall, Workman (2), Mortimer (3), Sherman (4), Fetherston (5) and Dawalt. W—Lancaster. L—Hall. 2B—PD: Hord, Bloomer. TC: Beerman 2. 3B—PD: Keplinger. HR—PD: Gadd.
Records: Paul Laurence Dunbar 11-12 (2-3 43rd District), Tates Creek 13-8 (3-2).
