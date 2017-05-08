Pairings set for KHSAA state baseball and softball tournaments

Draws for the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament and KHSAA State Softball Tournament were held Monday morning.
In baseball, the 11th Region — home to every Lexington high school as well Scott County, Woodford County and all of the schools in Franklin County and Madison County — was paired with the 2nd Region in the first round. That game is to be played Friday, June 9, at a to-be-determined time. If the current rankings hold, Scott County — considered the No. 1 team in the state by MaxPreps’ latest computer metrics — would play Caldwell County — which reached the All “A” Classic finals on Sunday — in that contest.
Bracket: Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament
The baseball tournament begins Thursday, June 8 with four matchups. In bracket order they are: 8th Region vs. 10th Region; 3rd Region vs. 16th Region; 14th Region vs. 5th Region; 12th Region vs. 13th Region.
Friday’s games are in the lower part of the field. In bracket order they are: 1st Region vs. 7h Region; 11th Region vs. 2nd Region; 9th Region vs. 15th Region; 6th Region vs. 4th Region
All four baseball quarterfinal games are scheduled for Saturday, June 10. Those times are 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The semifinals will be played at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, with the championship bout set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. Every contest will be held at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.
Bracket: KHSAA State Softball Tournament
On the softball side, the 11th Region was matched up with the 6th Region in the first round of the double-elimination tournament. The 11th Region representative — if rankings hold, Scott County, the defending state champions — would likely be paired against Mercy, which has won three of the last four 6th Region titles, or Louisville Holy Cross, which won last season.
Winner’s bracket quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled to be played Friday. The winner’s bracket final is set for 10 a.m. with the overall tournament championship game set for 2 p.m. (with the subsequent matchup, if needed, to go off at 5 p.m.). Every game of the tournament will be played at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro.
