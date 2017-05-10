High School Baseball

May 10, 2017 12:18 AM

Madison Central takes late-night affair at Lexington Christian

By Josh Moore

Madison Central made the most of some miscues in the 10th inning to take a 6-3 decision at Lexington Christian late Tuesday night.

The Indians, ranked 10th in the state in MaxPreps’ latest computer rankings, scored three runs with two outs after loading the bases in the top of the 10th frame. A sac fly by Devin Hukill brought Jared Grant, the go-ahead score, across. Cayden Shaver reached on a passed ball while Jeremy Cox got home after a throwing error as LCA tried to catch Bannon Hill stealing second base. Grant, Shaver and Cox all got on base via walks.

“What time is it?” Madison Central Coach Steve Roof asked following the conclusion of a game that ended four minutes shy of 11 p.m. The game started a little after 7:30.

Sophomore Lucas Myers made his first varsity start for the Indians, going 4 and 2/3 innings while allowing just one run on five hits. Junior James Goble ended up getting the win for Madison Central after pitching 3 and 2/3 innings of relief before Jim Morrison came on for the game’s final out.

Madison Central had a chance to end things in regulation. Three straight LCA singles – capped by a two-RBI shot to right field by Ryan Stucky – enabled LCA to extend the game.

The Eagles threatened in the eighth, getting two runners aboard after a double play, but a strikeout by Goble ended the inning. LCA got two on again in the ninth but one was caught stealing and the other was stranded.

“It’s always a good game when we come up here,” Roof said. “Coach (Keith) Galloway does a great job. We knew we were in for a great game and I guess we just did the best we can.”

