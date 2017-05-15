High School Baseball

May 15, 2017 11:01 PM

Tates Creek comes from behind to claim higher district-tournament seed

By Josh Moore

Tates Creek didn’t lead long at Paul Laurence Dunbar on Monday night, but it led long enough to make a difference in the 43rd District baseball tournament picture.

Creek defeated Dunbar, 2-1, in a matchup that determined the No. 3 seed in the district standings. Eli Tencza drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the top of the seventh inning after scoring the tying run on a fielder’s choice the previous frame.

Blayne Deaton, a sophomore, got the win on the mound. He threw a complete game, striking out five batters and allowing four hits. His counterpart, Tim Lancaster, went six and 1/3 innings and also gave up only four hits.

“I just came out and pounded the zone and let my defense work,” said Deaton. “It’s all I gotta do, is just trust the defense.”

Dunbar went in front on an RBI-single by Dakota Spencer in the fourth inning. The game, originally scheduled for May 4 as part of a home-and-home, took on bigger implications after both teams split their penultimate district series last week.

Creek’s win moved it to 5-3 in the 43rd District and dropped Dunbar to 3-5 in the standings. The Bulldogs, who host this year’s district tournament, will open against fifth-seeded Lexington Christian (1-7) at 7 p.m. Monday. The winner of that game meets Lexington Catholic (6-2) at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Tates Creek will play No. 2 seed Lafayette (5-3) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 43rd District championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

