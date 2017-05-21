Schedules and pairings for Lexington district baseball and softball tournaments

School’s out, but the high school baseball and softball postseasons are just getting started.
Some district tournaments in both sports began play Sunday, but the majority across the state will kick off Monday, including the 42nd District and 43rd District events.
Scott County is the No. 1 seed in both bat sports in the 42nd District. The Cardinals host the softball tournament, which opens with a 11th Region-berth deciding matchup between Henry Clay and Bryan Station, who split their head-to-head meetings in the regular season. That winner gets the Cards in the finals (fellow 42nd member Sayre doesn’t have a softball team).
In 42nd baseball, Scott County plays host Bryan Station in the second semifinal. Scott County was ranked third in Max Preps’ latest computer rankings and fourth in the latest coaches poll — both high marks among 11th Region teams. Station has won two of its last three games, including a 4-3 decision last week against Lafayette.
Second-seeded Henry Clay (ranked 20th overall) meets Sayre in the first 42nd semifinal. The Blue Devils’ only district losses in the regular season were to Scott County; Sayre’s only win was over Bryan Station. The Spartans played the Blue Devils to within a run in their first meeting.
The 43rd District baseball tournament features four top-25 clubs according to MaxPreps. No. 24 Paul Laurence Dunbar, the event host, and Lexington Christian kick off play Monday in the 4-5 matchup. That winner takes on No. 4 Lexington Catholic, the top-seeded team in the field.
No. 8 Lafayette (two seed) and No. 15 Tates Creek will meet to decide a trip to the 11th Region tournament. The Commodores have won four straight games against Lexington competition; Lafayette has taken out highly-ranked Louisville foes (defending champ St. Xavier and Male) in its last two contests.
Lafayette is the top seed in the 43rd softball tournament. It’ll await Monday’s winner of a 4-5 matchup between Lexington Catholic and host Lexington Christian.
Paul Laurence Dunbar and Tates Creek meet in the other 43rd softball semifinal. The Bulldogs took both regular-season games against Creek, which will look to turn the tables as Dunbar did against it last year (Creek won both regular-season games in 2016 before falling to Dunbar in the 2-3 game).
Graduation blues
Graduation ceremonies for the Fayette County public schools could have a huge say in when the 43rd District baseball tournament finishes up.
The championship game is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. For that game to actually happen then, Tates Creek would have to advance to the finals against either Lexington Catholic or fifth-seeded Lexington Christian.
If Paul Laurence Dunbar defeats LCA and then knocks off LexCath, the finals would have be played on Thursday, as Dunbar’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for the same time Wednesday. That Thursday date would hold if it were to be a Dunbar-Lafayette finals matchup. But, if Dunbar and Tates Creek were to meet in the finals, that game would be moved all the way to Friday since Creek’s graduation ceremony is Thursday afternoon.
Lafayette’s ceremony is before Dunbar’s on Wednesday, so the finals would move to Thursday if the Generals are involved.
What about 43rd softball? Its coaches decided to forego any potential schedule shifts, so that title game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
42nd District Baseball
At Bryan Station
Monday: Henry Clay vs. Sayre, 5:45 p.m.; Bryan Station vs. Scott County, 45 minutes after completion of game one
Tuesday: Finals, 7 p.m.
43rd District Baseball
At Paul Laurence Dunbar
Monday: Paul Laurence Dunbar vs. Lexington Christian, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Lafayette vs. Tates Creek, 5:30 p.m.; Lexington Catholic vs. Monday’s winner, 8 p.m.
Wednesday: Finals, 7:30 p.m.
42nd District Softball
At Scott County
Monday: Henry Clay vs. Bryan Station, 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Scott County vs. Monday’s winner, 6 p.m.
43rd District Softball
At Lexington Christian
Monday: Lexington Christian vs. Lexington Catholic, 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Paul Laurence Dunbar vs. Tates Creek, 6 p.m.; Lafayette vs. Monday’s winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Finals, 1 p.m.
