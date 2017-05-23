Scott County’s super arm snuffs Bryan Station upset bid

Everybody’s got at least one good pitcher. But Scott County might just have the best in Central Kentucky.

Jordan Fox, a left-handed sophomore, struck out 16 batters to leave a big impression on the Cardinals’ 3-2 win over Bryan Station in the 42nd District semifinals on Monday night. The defending 11th Region champs will get a chance to defend their crown in the tournament next week at Madison Southern.

42nd District final: Scott County 3, Bryan Station 2. Jordan Fox's 16th strikeout ends it. Heck of an effort by the Defenders. pic.twitter.com/K99I5Z8ATf — Josh Moore (@HLpreps) May 23, 2017

“When a guy goes out and gets 16 of the 21 outs himself, you feel like you oughta win the game,” Scott County Coach Scott Willard said of Fox’s effort. The sophomore gave up four hits in a complete game.

The teams were scoreless until the fourth inning, when the Cardinals hung three runs on in bottom of that frame. Bryan Station responded with two of its own in the fifth inning and had an opportunity to tie or take the lead in the top of the seventh. Two flyouts to right field preceded Fox’s final strikeout to end the Defenders’ season.

“They had guys on base the whole time and kept us under stress,” Willard said. “ … For not having a great record this year … they were playing so much better than they were earlier in the year.”

Station’s year ended at 12-18 but six of its wins came in the last three weeks, including a top-10 win over Lafayette. The Defenders’ two previous contests against Scott County ended in 9-0 and 12-4 defeats but they got an impressive performance on the mound from junior Noah Rodman, who fanned 11 and went the distance.

Defenders Coach Eddie Brooks couldn’t have been more pleased with the heart his young club against Scott County, ranked third in MaxPreps’ latest rankings.

“They came out and battled their ever-loving tails off,” Brooks said. “And that’s all a head coach could ever ask for. They had the cards stacked against them – no pun intended – but they’re one hell of a baseball team over there.

“They’ve got a great pitcher on the mound and to make it a one-run ball game and give ourselves a shot to win it in the seventh, hey, tip your hats to this young group over here. They literally fought tooth and nail the whole game.”

Scott County will have the opportunity to vie for its second straight 42nd District crown Tuesday against Sayre, which upset Henry Clay, 3-2, on Monday. The Cardinals have won 15 consecutive games against district foes.