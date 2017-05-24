Poor weather and graduation ceremonies mess with district baseball and softball schedules

A combination of wet weather and graduations have made a mess of remaining games in the 42nd District and 43rd District baseball and softball tournaments.
The 43rd District semifinal between Lafayette and Tates Creek was played to its completion Tuesday night following a series of lightning delays lasting more than three hours. The Generals won 4-1 to advance to their fourth district title game in the last five years.
The only other game to be finished that started on Tuesday was the 42nd District softball championship between Scott County and Bryan Station. The Cardinals, the defending state champions who are considered the favorite to repeat, defeated the Defenders, 16-0, in three innings.
Paul Laurence Dunbar and Tates Creek began their 43rd District softball semifinal at Lexington Christian but did not finish on Tuesday. That game was suspended in the middle of the fourth inning with Tates Creek leading 6-2. After a weather delay lasting about two and a half hours that contest was postponed. Because Dunbar graduates on Wednesday and Tates Creek graduates on Thursday, that contest will not resume until 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Lafayette’s bout with Lexington Catholic in the other 43rd District softball semifinal was postponed until 6 p.m. Thursday because Lafayette graduates on Wednesday.
The 42nd District baseball championship game between Sayre and Scott County was suspended in the bottom of the first inning with no score and postponed until 8 p.m. Wednsday. Kal Oakes of the Georgetown News-Graphic reported that a final decision would come by 3 p.m. Wednesday regarding that game time since more rain is in the forecast.
The 43rd District baseball semifinal between Lexington Catholic and Lexington Christian did not begin. That game was rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lexington Catholic due to field conditions at Paul Laurence Dunbar, this year’s host. The two likely would play Thursday if weather becomes problematic Wednesday. Lexington Christian’s graduation is on Friday.
The 41st District baseball tournament has yet to play a game. Its two semifinals — Woodford County vs. Frankfort and Franklin County vs. Western Hills — are scheduled to be played tonight with the finals set for Thursday. The 44th District baseball tournament has completed, with Model overcoming Madison Southern, 7-3, on Tuesday night.
The finals of the 41st District softball tournament between Franklin County and Woodford County are scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday. Madison Central defeated Berea, 10-6, in the 44th District softball finals on Tuesday.
Woodford County’s graduation is scheduled for Saturday and Franklin County’s on Sunday, both at the Frankfort Convention Center.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
