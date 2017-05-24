High school baseball playoffs show that March doesn’t have a monopoly on madness

The start of postseason play was not kind to some of the baseball giants across Kentucky.
Madison Southern’s 6-4 win over Madison Central, ranked seventh in the final coaches poll, in the 44th District semifinals was the Eagles’ first against the Indians since May 6, 2005. They’d dropped 24 straight games to Central in the 12 years in between that win and Monday night’s. The Indians saw a streak of 37 consecutive wins against district opponents come to an end.
Greenup County, the two-time defending champions from the 16th Region and rated 12th by the coaches, lost to neighboring Raceland for the first time since 2014. The Rams’ 8-2 victory in the 63rd District semis snapped Greenup’s eight-game win streak in the series.
Ballard, which took a No. 10 ranking and arguably the state’s best player (national home-run leader and possible MLB first-round pick Jo Adell) into the 28th District tournament, was upended by Christian Academy of Louisville, 3-1. CAL hadn’t beaten the Bruins since 2014.
Sayre stopped Henry Clay, ranked 20th in MaxPreps’ computer rankings heading into Monday, 3-1 in the 42nd District tournament. Lexington Christian Academy scored a 4-0 shutout over No. 24 Paul Laurence Dunbar in the opening round of the 43rd District tournament.
Bowling Green, ranked 18th by the coaches, had won 12 of its last 13 games against Greenwood (incuding a three-game sweep in the regular season this year) before falling to the Gators, 2-0, in the 14th District semifinals.
Perennial contender Harrison County managed to avoid elimination before the 10th Region tournament but got knocked off by Nicholas County, 9-5, after nine innings in the 38th District finals. That ended a streak of 14 straight district titles for the Thorobreds and a string of 39 consecutive losses by the Blue Jackets to Harrison County.
▪ Rowan County Coach Keith Prater earned his 100th win as the Vikings defeated Bath County, 9-2, in the 61st District finals. The Vikings secured their fourth straight district title behind the arm of sophomore AJ Hacker, who threw a complete game with 13 strikeouts, pushing him to 100 on the season.
▪ Lincoln County defeated Danville, 11-1, in five innings in the 45th District semifinals. The Admiral will miss the 12th Region tournament for the first time since 2003, when, coincidentally, Lincoln County defeated them, 11-1, in five innings in the semifinals.
▪ Rockcastle County won the 47th District for the first time since 2007 with a 7-6 decision at Somerset in nine innings. The Rockets fared much better than in their last trip there, when the Briar Jumpers handed them a 13-3 defeat in five innings on April 20.
▪ Mercer County used a 10-0 five-inning win over East Jessamine to qualify for the 12th Region field for the second time in the last three seasons. The Titans had split their two meetings with the Jaguars this year.
▪ Tanner Crowe struck out nine batters in Estill County’s 3-1 win over Powell County in the 56th District finals.
▪ Bardstown qualified for the 5th Region tournament for the first time since 2008 after a 7-5 win over Washington County in the 19th District semis.
