Closer strikes out nine, gets walk-off hit to crown Lafayette in 43rd District championship

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:54 Tim Tebow Lexington press conference Pause 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU 0:20 Transylvania Park house fire 0:35 Kentucky's Diallo shows off shooting skills 1:28 Diallo hopes UK fans understand 1:28 Man acquitted of murder discusses what the charges, jail time cost him 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 0:32 Kentucky ready to celebrate its 225th birthday 0:38 Stolen credit cards used at Walgreens 2:25 Get an underwater view of the Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo swimming Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Lafayette defeated Lexington Christian, 6-5 in nine innings, in the 43rd District baseball championship game at Lexington Catholic. jmoore@herald-leader.com

Lafayette defeated Lexington Christian, 6-5 in nine innings, in the 43rd District baseball championship game at Lexington Catholic. jmoore@herald-leader.com