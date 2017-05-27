Atypical field of contenders highlight 11th Region baseball tournament

Madison Southern will host one of the most intriguing 11th Region baseball tournaments in memory this week.

Lafayette, Scott County and Woodford County all advanced as winners from their respective districts. Those results weren’t shocking, but Model Laboratory School taking the 44th District for the first time means this year’s field looks nothing like it has before. The absence of perennial contender Madison Central (whom Madison Southern upset in the 44th semifinals) along with the presence of Sayre (the 42nd District runners-up who advanced for the second time since 1997) and Lexington Christian (who made a big run in the 43rd District as the five seed) makes things all the more unique.

Play kicks off four first-round games on Memorial Day. Woodford County opens against LCA at 10 a.m. and Model meets Sayre at 1 p.m. In the evening, Lafayette battles Franklin County (fun fact: Generals Coach Chris Langston started his career as the Flyers skipper) and Scott County takes on Madison Southern to finish the slate.

The 11th Region baseball semifinals are set for 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The championship game, which will decide who represents the region in the state tournament next weekend, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday. Scott County, ranked third in the state by MaxPreps and the only 30-win team in the field, is the defending champion.

Lafayette comes in as a district winner for the third straight year but was knocked out in the first round each of the last two seasons. The Generals, whose 11 state-tournament appearances are the most among 11th Region schools, seek their trip since 2004..

LCA is in the field for the second time in the last three seasons. The Eagles last won the region in 2010.

Sayre has never won a region title. The Spartans defeated Model, 11-2, in the Bluegrass Conference Classic earlier this season.

Woodford County has won just one regional but made it pay off; the Yellow Jackets won the state tournament in 2012. Franklin County made its sole state-tournament trip in 2001. Madison Southern has never advanced that far.

11th Region Baseball Tournament At Madison Southern High School Games in bracket order Monday: Woodford County (24-10) vs. Lexington Christian (20-19), 10 a.m.; Model (17-14) vs. Sayre (13-21), 1 p.m.; Lafayette (22-9) vs. Franklin County (18-12), 5 p.m.; Scott County (30-6-1) vs. Madison Southern (15-17), 8 p.m. Tuesday: Semifinals, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday: Finals, 7 p.m.