Sayre run-rules Model in 11th Region baseball tournament

Sayre and Model don’t have football teams, but the final score from the Spartans’ win over the Patriots in the 11th Region baseball tournament could have been mistaken for a result on the gridiron.
The Spartans routed Model, 22-6, in a six-inning, first-round game Monday afternoon at Madison Southern. Sayre, making its second regional appearance in the last three years, advanced to the semifinals again after doing so in 2015.
Sam Seahorn, a senior who got the win on the mound, reached base in all six of his plate appearances. He was hit by a pitch three times, had two singles and a double. He scored all six times, too.
“I had a good day,” Seahorn said with a laugh. “I was just seeing the ball well. We were relaying balls when there were people on second base, so that really helped me out a lot.
“And getting three times, that’s just, I usually get hit a lot but that was unusual.”
Seahorn was removed from the game after recording the first two outs of the fourth inning in order to preserve his pitch count so that he could be available in the event Sayre reaches the championship game on Wednesday. Christian Moore entered and walked a batter before getting a strikeout.
Model, which came in having won its first district title in program history, since got five of its 10 hits in the bottom of the fifth inning, including a three-run homer by Nathan Lemieux to cut Sayre’s lead to 13-5 and extend the game by one inning. Sayre’s Marshall Neilson finished the inning in relief of Moore.
Sayre responded with a nine-run sixth inning, scoring its first six without getting a hit. Josh Morgan came onto close for the Spartans in the sixth.
“The whole motto this time of the year is survive and advance,” Sayre Coach Kevin Clary said. “ … We were trying to work our pitch counts to where we would have guys available for tomorrow and Wednesday.”
Woodford County, Sayre’s semifinals opponent, is coached by former Spartans pitching coach Paul Patterson. The Yellow Jackets defeated Sayre, 12-2, at home on May 2.
“They’re well-coached and very athletic,” Clary said. “We have our hands full and we have the utmost respect for them. … We know we’ve got a challenge ahead of us and we embrace it.”
Garrison Gray, a Model senior, broke the state stolen base record with his 165th steal in the fifth inning.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments