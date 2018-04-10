Pitchers’ duel, inaugural win highlight baseball action around Lexington

Freshman Micah Cowen delivered an RBI single in the second inning and senior Tyler Guilfoil gave up only two hits in six innings of work to help Lafayette pick up a 1-0 win at Tates Creek in the 43rd District baseball opener for both programs.
Cowen scored Ryan Busseni from third base on a two-out hopper into right field in the top of the second inning. Tates Creek threatened multiple times down the stretch — it had the tying run on third base and the go-ahead run on second with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning — but couldn’t plate a runner.
Guilfoil, who’s signed with Lipscomb University in Nashville, threw 10 strikeouts, including three straight in the fourth inning, and issued only three walks. Zack Tudor struck out the final two Tates Creek batters of the night.
Micah Cowen puts Lafayette on the board with a single. Generals up 1-0 with two outs b2. pic.twitter.com/LxBpRudjHg— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) April 11, 2018
Tyler Guilfoil's 10th strikeout of the night strands a Tates Creek runner at second. He's allowed only two hits.— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) April 11, 2018
After 6: Lafayette 1, Tates Creek 0 pic.twitter.com/IKEXf0KQoG
Konnor Lewis, a sophomore who took the loss for Tates Creek, struck out seven batters and gave up only three hits in 4 and 1/3 innings. Grant Stone, a freshman, struck out four batters and allowed no hits in 2 and 2/3 innings of relief.
Frederick Douglass 6, Sayre 1: Jayden Brown, a junior, picked up the win after five innings of work in what goes down as the first victory in Broncos history. Douglass began its inaugural season 0-6 before getting in the win column in its 42nd District opener. The teams will play again at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Frederick Douglass’ first wins in boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball and girls’ soccer also came against Sayre.
Lexington Catholic 3, Lexington Christian 0: The Knights handed LCA its first loss of the season; the Eagles had started 7-0. LexCath, which started 5-0, got back in the win column after suffering back-to-back losses to North Carolina foes on its spring-break trip.
It was the district-opener for both clubs, which will run it back at Lexington Christian at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Henry Clay vs. Scott County: These 42nd District teams will renew their rivalry at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lexington. They were scheduled to play Tuesday at Scott County but decided to move that part of the series to 7:30 p.m. Thursday because of a more pleasant weather forecast.
Bryan Station vs. Madison Central: The Defenders (2-5) host the Indians, ranked seventh overall in the first coaches poll this season, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Madison Central (7-1) is so far undefeated against Kentucky competition.
Paul Laurence Dunbar off: The Bulldogs defeated Frederick Douglass, 18-8, on Monday and don’t play again until Friday night, when they visit Henry Clay. Dunbar, whose only loss this season was to No. 17 Greenup County, will then travel to Butler in Louisville for a bout at noon Saturday.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments