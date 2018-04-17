Baseball highlights: Perfect game, perfect district records stay intact

Paul Laurence Dunbar pounced early but Lexington Catholic ultimately came away with an 11-2 victory on its home field Tuesday evening.
Catholic improved to 9-3 overall and 3-0 in the 43rd District. It was the first district matchup for Dunbar, which dropped to 10-2 overall and suffered its first loss to a city opponent this season (it was 4-0 previously).
Noah Milburn threw a complete game for Catholic and improved to 4-0 on the mound. He was in a jam early — an error, a fielder’s choice and a Brendan Hord single led to a 1-0 hole for the Knights in the top of the first — but recovered and later retired eight consecutive Dunbar batters. The Knights gave Milburn a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first, scoring runs on singles by Peyton Henry and Trenton Neuer — and he worked with an advantage for the remainder.
“It’s always tough to get down one to nothing in this district,” Catholic Coach Taylor Brooks said. “We preach to them all the time that they can’t ride the ebbs and flows of baseball, they’ve got to stay even-keeled. They did a great job of getting out of that inning, coming back and responding and continuing to fight to win every inning.”
Tyler Grigalis 2-for-2 at the plate after a two-out blast over the right-field fence. Knights lead Paul Laurence Dunbar, 6-1, in B4. pic.twitter.com/oKG4XmdyFt— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) April 17, 2018
Catholic scored two runs apiece in the first, second and fourth innings before piling on five more in the sixth frame. Senior Tyler Grigalis went 3-for-3 at the plate and drove in three runs — two on a fourth-inning home run over the right-field fence — for the Knights.
Tates Creek 5, Lexington Christian Academy 0: The Commodores moved to 2-1 in 43rd District play after unknotting a nil-nil contest with runs in the fifth and sixth. They tacked on three more in the top of the seventh to make a rally attempt more difficult for the Eagles, who fell to 0-3 in the district after dropping two tight contests (3-0 and 3-2 in eight innings) to Catholic last week.
Creek pitchers Konnor Lewis and Grant Stone combined to allow four hits. Lewis struck out four Eagles before Stone fanned five in four innings of relief. Griffin Prince drove in two runs for the Commodores while Haydon Gant went 2-for-2 with a walk.
Scott County 16, Sayre 0 (five innings): Sophomore Cade McKee tossed a perfect game for the Cardinals, who moved to 10-2 overall and 3-0 in 42nd District competition. He threw only 53 pitches, 41 for strikes.
