Lafayette catcher Matt Guilfoil threw to the pitcher against Manual on Friday, April 13. Matt Goins
High School Baseball

One baseball district places every team in coaches' new top 20 rankings

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

April 17, 2018 02:11 PM

The newest poll from the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association was released Tuesday.

Pleasure Ridge Park, the defending state champion, received 21 of a possible 26 first-place votes. McCracken County was ranked second while Scott County, the two-time defending 11th Region champion, rounded out the top three.

Madison Central (fifth) and Lexington Catholic (eighth) were ranked inside the top 10. LexCath was the leading vote-getter among 43rd District teams but all five teams in the district appeared in the top 20 — Lafayette (No. 12), Tates Creek (No. 14), Lexington Christian Academy (No. 18) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (No. 20) all finished in the top 20.

KHSBCA POLL

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Pleasure Ridge Park (21)

2. McCracken County (2)

3. Scott County (1)

4. St. Xavier (1)

5. Madison Central (1)

6. Trinity

7. Highlands

8. Lexington Catholic

9. Greenup County

10. Covington Catholic

11. Franklin-Simpson

12. Lafayette

13. Johnson Central

14. Tates Creek

15. Bowling Green

16. Central Hardin

17. Simon Kenton

18. Lexington Christian

19. Male

20. Paul Laurence Dunbar

Others receiving votes: Caldwell County, North Oldham, Greenwood, Taylor County, Paducah Tilghman, Russell County, Bourbon County

