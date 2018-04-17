One baseball district places every team in coaches' new top 20 rankings

The newest poll from the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association was released Tuesday.
Pleasure Ridge Park, the defending state champion, received 21 of a possible 26 first-place votes. McCracken County was ranked second while Scott County, the two-time defending 11th Region champion, rounded out the top three.
Madison Central (fifth) and Lexington Catholic (eighth) were ranked inside the top 10. LexCath was the leading vote-getter among 43rd District teams but all five teams in the district appeared in the top 20 — Lafayette (No. 12), Tates Creek (No. 14), Lexington Christian Academy (No. 18) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (No. 20) all finished in the top 20.
KHSBCA POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Pleasure Ridge Park (21)
2. McCracken County (2)
3. Scott County (1)
4. St. Xavier (1)
5. Madison Central (1)
6. Trinity
7. Highlands
8. Lexington Catholic
9. Greenup County
10. Covington Catholic
11. Franklin-Simpson
12. Lafayette
13. Johnson Central
14. Tates Creek
15. Bowling Green
16. Central Hardin
17. Simon Kenton
18. Lexington Christian
19. Male
20. Paul Laurence Dunbar
Others receiving votes: Caldwell County, North Oldham, Greenwood, Taylor County, Paducah Tilghman, Russell County, Bourbon County
