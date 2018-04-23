Bill Miller, Kentucky's winningest baseball coach, dies

Pleasure Ridge Park baseball coach Bill Miller, the winningest coach in the history of the KHSAA, died on Monday. He was 68.
Miller continued to coach PRP while he fought cancer for the past two and a half years. Entering this year had won 1,132 games — the most in Kentucky high school baseball history — in 38 seasons. The Panthers were 12-1 entering Monday, bringing Miller's career win total to 1,144.
PRP won its sixth championship, all under Miller, last season.
"He was a like a father to so many people," PRP Athletic Director Nick Waddell said. "He was one of the greatest people I ever met, if not the best."
Waddell said Miller had coached the team up until a few weeks ago, when complications from a lobectomy sidelined him. He continued attending all of PRP's games up to a contest held at Jeffersonville, Ind., on April 13.
"He came to some games where it was a struggle for him to get there, but he made it a point to keep coming to the games," Waddell said.
Miller is survived by his wife, Vickie, and two children, son Matt and daughter Megan, who is in her 15th season as the head softball coach at PRP.
Miller was diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer in September 2015.
A PRP grad, Miller attended the University of Alabama, where he played one season of football for Bear Bryant before lettering in baseball the rest of his college career. He returned to his high school alma mater as an assistant baseball and football coach after graduating and was named the program's second head coach in 1980, succeeding Bill Waddell, Nick's grandfather.
"Fifty years of his life he spent at PRP high school," Nick said. "There was not a a stronger person that I knew than Coach Miller. He could pick up a tractor. He was the strongest person — physically, mentally and emotionally — that I've ever met.
"I think everybody would say that about him. That was just his characteristic. He looked like a big rock over there."
Funeral arrangements were not yet available. The Louisville Courier-Journal reported that PRP would host a celebration of Miller's life prior to the Panthers' home game against Madison Central on Thursday.
