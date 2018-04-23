'He could pick up a tractor.' Legendary Kentucky coach remembered on social media

"There was not a a stronger person that I knew than Coach Miller. He could pick up a tractor. He was the strongest person — physically, mentally and emotionally — that I've ever met," PRP Athletic Director Nick Waddell told the Herald-Leader. "I think everybody would say that about him. That was just his characteristic. He looked like a big rock over there."

Social media was full of coaches, players, media members and fans expressing condolences and sharing memories.

So sorry to hear about the passing of Kentucky Pleasure Ridge Park High School Baseball Coaching legend, Bill Miller. Bill was a great leader and was passionate about PRP and improving baseball in the state of KY. He helped take the game to another level in our state. #Legend — Keith Madison (@KeithMadison32) April 24, 2018

On rare occasions in ur life your path will cross with someone who seems almost larger than life. Bill Miller was one of those people, he lost his battle to cancer today. The world is and will always be a better place because of you Coach Miller. — Coach McKee (@cards_football) April 24, 2018

KY HS Baseball lost a legend today. Coach Bill Miller @PRP_Baseball was a straight shooter with a tremendous passion for making sure baseball didn’t take a back seat to any sport. I always enjoyed talking with him, & learned much from those conversations!! Prayers for his family! — Jeremiah Shearer (@CoachShearer) April 23, 2018

RIP—Bill Miller—the greatest high school baseball coach in KHSAA history!! Thoughts and prayers with the family, players, and community. pic.twitter.com/oEkcCfeyBn — Tates Creek Athletics (@TCDORES1) April 24, 2018

Rest In Peace Bill Miller, a tremendous person, coach who touched and molded so many young men’s lives. You will be missed by many. Prayers go out to family and PRP. — Stan Hardin (@coachstan38) April 23, 2018

PRP baseball coach Bill Miller has passed away. The news, unfortunately, is now official. Our families had a dramatic relationship over the years. From the good to not-so-good but he always had my respect for what he did on the field. RIP Coach Miller — Brian Milam (@brianwkyt) April 24, 2018

Kentucky High School baseball just lost a legend. The best high school coach in Kentucky history. There will never be another like Bill Miller. Thoughts and prayers go out to the PRP family. — NBHS Baseball (@NBHSbaseball1) April 23, 2018

Last night Coach Bill Miller was inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame. A hard working coach who raised the bar for baseball in the state of Kentucky. It was very emotional as he was inducted last night. My thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Miller. #Respect pic.twitter.com/Vi2tIwWLN9 — Coach Hicks (@bbtopdogs11) April 22, 2018

The entire Male Baseball family extends its deepest condolences to the Miller family and the entire PRP baseball community. Stand strong, together, for coach. https://t.co/W8I4CzwNFL — Male HS Baseball (@MaleHSBaseball) April 24, 2018

KY HS baseball was better because of Coach Miller regardless of whether you ever competed against one of his PRP teams or not. He set the bar high for everyone. I was honored he called me his friend. The Miller & PRP families are in our thoughts & prayers. — Jeff Bowles (@BEbaseball) April 24, 2018

I was nervous as hell first few times I interviewed Bill Miller. He could be gruff & intimidating. But once you got past that, he was a joy. I loved talking baseball with him, and he never avoided a tough question. My prayers are with Megan, Matthew and @PRP_Baseball tonight. — Jason Frakes (@kyhighs) April 24, 2018

So sorry to hear that a legend has passed. He won a lot of games, championships, etc.; but was a legend for the impact he had on people & baseball in KY. I was fortunate enough to call him a true friend - I’ll miss him a lot, the advice, stories & brutal honesty. RIP Bill Miller — Luther Bramblett (@CoachBram5) April 23, 2018

Bill Miller, the long-time PRP baseball coach, with six state titles and more than 1,100 wins, has died.

He is pictured in his senior year at PRP in '67. pic.twitter.com/hCUuFakvE7 — Kentucky High School Sports History (@KYHSHistory) April 24, 2018

We are saddened to hear the news of the passing of PRP Coach, Bill Miller. Please join us as we send our thoughts and prayers to Coach Miller’s family and the PRP baseball team. — FCHS Flyers Baseball (@FCFlyerBaseball) April 23, 2018

Saddened to hear that Pleasure Ridge Park baseball coach Bill Miller has succumbed to cancer. Prayers for his family, friends and players past and present. Rest in peace. — Kal Oakes (@oaksie72) April 23, 2018

Saddened to hear about the passing of legendary @PRP_Baseball coach Bill Miller. He was a winner both on and off the field. Thoughts and prayers for his family, friends and the PRP community. https://t.co/JD80scgi6g — Tyler Mansfield (@TMansfieldST) April 24, 2018

Tough to hear the passing of Bill Miller head coach @PRP_Baseball, a great coach and friend who impacted so many lives! Thoughts & prayers — matt myers (@WKUCoachMyers) April 24, 2018

Sad to hear the passing of legendary baseball coach Bill Miller of PRP High School!! Thoughts and Prayers to Miller family & @PRP_Baseball! — Purples Baseball (@PurplesBaseball) April 24, 2018

Thoughts are with the Miller family tonight. RIP Bill Miller RIP Coach — Most Call Me Coach (@CoachEAnderson) April 24, 2018

Calloway County Baseball will be praying for the PRP baseball family after the loss of their legendary leader and coach, Bill Miller. My friend @BaseballPastor has shared dozens of stories about Coach Miller’s impact on the young men he coached. — Travis Turner (@turnershow) April 24, 2018

I was lucky to be apart of the PRP family as the AT for one year. Truly grateful for the experience and impact that Bill Miller and the baseball program had on me. You will forever be in my heart. RIP Bill Miller. — Taylor Zuberer (@taylor_zuberer) April 24, 2018

I’m so sad to hear of Coach Bill Miller’s passing. I had the pleasure of watching him coach when I was in high school and I saw the passion he had as a coach and the love he showed each one of his players. My prayers are with his family and players. pic.twitter.com/SDmRkeLCbl — Damon Smith (@thatman1717) April 24, 2018

rest in peace Coach Bill Miller. i will cherish all the moments i was able to have with one of the greatest. my thoughts & prayers go out to the PRP family ❤️ — ♈️ (@chelseyfrith) April 24, 2018

Bill Miller has achieved over the past 30+ yrs w/ @PRP_Baseball what all coaches hope will be the legacy of their program after they move on. Coach Miller will live forever though the countless players & coaches who have had the pleasure to interact w/him over the years. https://t.co/cv9jw85d2x — Ryan Bringhurst (@bringhurstryan) April 24, 2018

A true legend and legit HOF, coach Bill Miller of @PRP_Baseball has left us way too soon. Thoughts and prayers from Camels Baseball. How fitting to have won the 2017 State Tournament — Coach Shep17 (@CShep17) April 24, 2018