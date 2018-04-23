PRP head coach Bill Miller, left, died on Monday, April 23, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was the winningest coach in the history of KHSAA baseball.
High School Baseball

'He could pick up a tractor.' Legendary Kentucky coach remembered on social media

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

April 23, 2018 09:56 PM

Pleasure Ridge Park baseball coach Bill Miller, the winningest coach in the history of the KHSAA, died on Monday. He was 68.

"There was not a a stronger person that I knew than Coach Miller. He could pick up a tractor. He was the strongest person — physically, mentally and emotionally — that I've ever met," PRP Athletic Director Nick Waddell told the Herald-Leader. "I think everybody would say that about him. That was just his characteristic. He looked like a big rock over there."

Social media was full of coaches, players, media members and fans expressing condolences and sharing memories.

