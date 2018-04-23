'He could pick up a tractor.' Legendary Kentucky coach remembered on social media

Pleasure Ridge Park baseball coach Bill Miller, the winningest coach in the history of the KHSAA, died on Monday. He was 68.
"There was not a a stronger person that I knew than Coach Miller. He could pick up a tractor. He was the strongest person — physically, mentally and emotionally — that I've ever met," PRP Athletic Director Nick Waddell told the Herald-Leader. "I think everybody would say that about him. That was just his characteristic. He looked like a big rock over there."
Social media was full of coaches, players, media members and fans expressing condolences and sharing memories.
