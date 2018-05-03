U of L commit relearning how to hit between helpings of mac and cheese

Tyeler Hawkins thinks he might want to be a chef. The junior is interested in the business side of agriculture and cooking, and says his specialty is fettuccine Alfredo.
"I like to eat and cook," said Hawkins, who listed mac and cheese, steak and French toast as staples of his diet. "I'm that kid. Sugar's all I eat pretty much."
Don't worry, he runs it off — quickly. Hawkins, who attends STEAM Academy but plays baseball at Bryan Station High School, is a speedster on the base paths. He can cover a ton of ground in a hurry from the center-field position, often turning would-be doubles into flyouts as a result.
It's that speed that earned him an offer from the University of Louisville during a visit last summer. An assistant coach told Hawkins not to be surprised if Cards head coach Dan McDonnell extended an offer, but he was still taken aback when it happened. He committed immediately.
Because of his legs, it's a no-brainer for Hawkins to bat leadoff for the Defenders. He's struggled a bit at the plate this season while trying to modify his swing with the help of Shane Crain, a former U of L and Lexington Christian Academy star who's now a hitting coach for Chris Burke Baseball. Hawkins, who's been a hit-and-run guy trying to capitalize on ground balls, is trying to achieve a higher launch angle. That's a current major-league trend spurred by the success of players like Josh Donaldson, the 2015 American League MVP, who have successfully changed their swings and improved their batting averages by putting balls in the air.
"If MLB players are doing it, why should I not get the jump start and get it going now?" Hawkins said. "I have to time the feeling and once I get to Louisville, I’ll start succeeding. ... I’m speedy, so I’ve adjusted it to the point where I try to get line drives and hit it on the ground if I need it, not those big pop-ups."
Bryan Station Coach Justin Royal admires Hawkins' commitment to improving himself for the next level while doing what he can in the present to help the Defenders win games. Balancing what's expected of him by future coaches and current coaches is tough, Royal said.
"He’s not ready physically to be able to do what they want him to do, however if he’s gonna be ready for that, he has to prepare now," Royal said. "It’s a fine balance between teaching him what he needs right now and just making sure that’s all we get but at the same time allowing him the freedom and trusting him to go and learn but still do everything we need him to do."
'Not a shock'
If a Lexington basketball player was committed to Louisville, the gym would probably be packed for each of his home games. Dozens on any given night see Hawkins do his thing, some probably unaware that the speedy youngster is even going to a perennial college baseball powerhouse.
Some of that's attributable to Bryan Station's win-loss record — the Defenders were 5-13 through May 2 — and the "every day" nature of baseball, but Royal thinks the sport's culture locally and statewide has more to do with a relative lack of awareness.
"I grew up in Ohio and went to a small football school, but when a kid commits to Ohio State or Michigan State, I don’t wanna say it’s just another day, it shouldn’t be taken for granted, but it’s something you hear about enough to where it’s not a shock," Royal said. "I think with baseball in central Kentucky, the people that follow baseball, they know, and it’s not a shock for another D-I player to come out of Bryan Station. It’s not a big deal for another D-I player to come out of (Tates) Creek or Station or Lafayette. ... Kentucky will always be known for UK basketball but in reality Kentucky is a baseball state. It is a true baseball state."
Perhaps fanfare might be a little louder if Hawkins were headed to the in-city Wildcats instead of west.
“A lot. A lot," Hawkins said of ribbing he receives when he mentions his commitment. "If I bring it up people are like, ‘Oh, you’re not a UK fan?’ I’m like, 'I don't care.'"
Hawkins has more important things on his mind — besides improving his swing, he's looking to get faster and to achieve a straight-A semester. He's more of a doer than a talker, anyway, so having fewer spotlights from which to shy away fits him just fine.
"He’s not gonna talk too much in certain situations," Royal said. "As far as what you want on your team as an athlete he’s what you want. He leads by example. I’ll take that every day. ... I couldn't express enough how good of a kid he is and what he’s done in his time here."
The only other thing Royal might ask from his star is a hot dog.
"I did not know that," Royal said of Hawkins' affinity for cooking. "I might have to get him on the grill sometime."
