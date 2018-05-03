Kentucky.com Baseball and Softball Player of the Week winners (April 22-28)

Voting for the Kentucky.com Player of the Week baseball and softball awards was conducted earlier this week.
Rowan County's AJ Hacker and North Hardin's Danielle Thompson took home the respective honors for the week of April 22-28.
Hacker, a 6-4 junior who's committed to Morehead State University, had nine strikeouts and allowed two hits in four innings of work when Rowan County defeated Fleming County, 12-0, in five innings on April 26. He also had two home runs and 10 RBI over the course of last week. Hacker received 22.77 percent of the 3,250 votes cast, just edging Estill County standout Rocky Hix, who received 20.22 percent of the vote.
Thompson, a junior outfielder, was 4-for-4 at the plate, scored four runs, drove in a run and stole three bases in North Hardin's 18-0 four-inning victory over Fort Knox on April 26. She earned 3,234 votes (21.63 percent), finishing just ahead of Ashland Blazer's Lauren Spears (3,050, 20.4 percent).
If you’d like to nominate a player performance in either sport for the week of April 29-May 5, please email or tag me on Twitter (@HLpreps) by 1 p.m. Sunday, May 6.
