Kentucky.com Baseball and Softball Player of the Week Winners (April 29-May 5)

Voting for the Kentucky.com Player of the Week baseball and softball awards was conducted earlier this week.
Ashland Blazer's Richie Hall and Walton-Verona's Kendall Blau took home the respective honors for the week of April 29-May 5.
Hall made the most of his chances in Ashland's 23-0 win at Fairview last Friday. He was 5-for-5, three of those hits ending as home runs. The junior finished with 8 RBI, five runs scored and one stolen base. He received 1,387 total votes, 20.77 percent of those cast.
Blau is only a seventh grader but made her presence felt in an 11-0 win over Covington Holy Cross last Friday. She pitched a complete seven-inning game and recorded 10 strikeouts while allowing only one hit and one walk. Blau also was 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and scored a run for the Bearcats. She received 2,880 votes in this week's poll, 20.06 percent of the total amount.
If you’d like to nominate a player performance in either sport for the week of May 6-May 12, please email or tag me on Twitter (@HLpreps) by 1 p.m. Sunday, May 13
