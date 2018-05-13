UK recruit delivers final blow in wild comeback over state's last unbeaten team

The University of Kentucky baseball team has had a flair for the dramatic this season. Rook Ellington will fit right in.
Ellington, a senior at McCracken County who's signed with the Wildcats, connected on the game-winning hit to finish off a wild comeback attempt and knock off previously-undefeated St. Xavier, 7-6, in 10 innings.
Ellington, an outfielder, batted .448 entering Saturday. He'd scored 31 runs and drove in 17 runs for No. 6 McCracken County before its improbable victory. Eric Chumbler, a radio personality for 99.5-FM in Paducah who covered the game, believes UK is getting a stud.
"Out of all of the athletes we’ve had in every sport, he is the second fastest kid I have seen at McCracken now in our five years as a school," Chumbler told the Herald-Leader. "Second only to Zy'Aire Hughes. He has pure speed that is unreal."
The Mustangs at home trailed 6-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, in which they scored three runs. They got the remaining two back in the bottom of the seventh thanks to an RBI triple from Will Sykes and a scoring single by Elijah Wheat.
McCracken County, the two-time defending champion out of the 1st Region, didn't have long to celebrate its big win: the Mustangs played Union County three hours later, winning 10-0 in five innings. St. Xavier bounced back with an 11-1 win over Union County in five innings before the Mustangs played the Braves.
