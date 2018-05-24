Four years, four district titles? These seniors want to 'get that trophy'

Frustrated looks to the pitcher, the umpire and the dugout were a common sight Wednesday night in a 43rd District tournament semifinal that saw 22 strikeouts and no calls to the bullpen.

Lafayette senior pitcher Tyler Guilfoil threw 14 of those strikeouts as he led his top-seeded Generals over fifth-seeded Lexington Christian 2-1.

Guilfoil walked three and allowed only two hits in his 111-pitch complete game. He said he's hit double-digit strikeouts "four or five times" this year.

"Not saying I'm used to striking out people," Guilfoil said. "But, yeah, I'm able to strike out people and do it pretty consistently if I want to."

Heading into the final inning, leading by one run, Lafayette Coach Chris Langston knew that his senior starter could finish the game.

"We said it's going to be his," Langston said. "If he wants it he's going to keep it. You just can't just take a guy that's pitched his heart out for us for four years. You're not going to take the ball from him in that situation."

When he's on the mound in any situation, Guilfoil said he tries not to think at all and just execute his pitches. When the action starts "everything just goes away, and you just get in the zone and do what you got to do."

The Generals' runs came in the bottom of the second when Matt Guilfoil, Tyler's cousin, drove in two on a standup double. Langston thought his team had good at-bats as the Lafayette offense rang up seven hits off Eagles' pitcher Evan Byers, but the sophomore still struck out eight through six innings.

"He's a good pitcher," Langston said of Byers. "He's going to be tough to face the next couple years, and there's a reason UK wants him."

Ryan Stucky was the only Eagle to record a hit against Guilfoil with an RBI-triple in the third and a single in the sixth. Stucky also reached in the first inning, after the Lafayette catcher dropped the third strike and overthrew the first baseman.

With their win over Lexington Christian, the Generals automatically qualify for the 11th Region Tournament, but Thursday's district championship against Lexington Catholic still has special significance. Lafayette has won the 43rd District three straight years and a fourth would mean the world to the seniors.

"That would be amazing for us to win it all four years of high school," Guilfoil said. "Ridiculous."

Langston said his team will have no problem being motivated to perform for a fourth straight year.

"It means something to both teams to try to get that trophy," Langston said. "They want to take it from us and we want to hold on to it, so it's going to be a good game."