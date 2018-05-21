Weather disrupts first day of Lexington high school baseball playoffs

Lexington's first 2018 postseason baseball games started on Monday, but they did not finish.
Rain and lightning in the area forced the postponement of two games and forced tournament organizers to move other games on their schedules.
Sayre led Frederick Douglass, 4-3, in the top of the second inning in the 42nd District Tournament at Douglass, and Lexington Christian led Paul Laurence Dunbar, 5-1, in the top of the fourth inning in the 43rd District Tournament at Tates Creek. Douglass-Sayre will resume at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Dunbar-LCA will resume at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The 42nd and 43rd District softball tournaments began Monday and managed to complete their scheduled games. Scott County defeated Henry Clay, 16-1, in three innings in the 42nd District semifinals while Lexington Christian won 10-7 over Lexington Catholic in the 43rd District's first-round game.
Here are the revised schedules for each baseball tournament:
42nd District (at Frederick Douglass): Resumption of Frederick Douglass-Sayre, 5 p.m. Tuesday; Bryan Station vs. Henry Clay, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; Scott County vs. Douglass-Sayre winner, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Finals, 6 p.m. Thursday
43rd District (at Tates Creek): Resumption of Dunbar-LCA, 6 p.m. Tuesday; Lexington Catholic vs. Tates Creek, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday; Lafayette vs. Dunbar-LCA winner, 8 p.m. Wednesday; Finals, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Here's the remaining schedule for each softball tournament:
42nd District (at Henry Clay): Bryan Station vs. Frederick Douglass, 6 p.m. Tuesday; Finals, Scott County vs. Bryan Station-Frederick Douglass winner, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
43rd District (at Paul Laurence Dunbar): Lafayette vs. Lexington Christian, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; Paul Laurence Dunbar vs. Tates Creek, 8 p.m. Tuesday; Finals, 6 p.m. Wednesday
