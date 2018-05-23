Lexington Catholic defeats Tates Creek 7-4 in the 43rd District baseball semifinals Wednesday at Tates Creek High School Alex Slitz
Lexington Catholic defeats Tates Creek 7-4 in the 43rd District baseball semifinals Wednesday at Tates Creek High School Alex Slitz

High School Baseball

He gave up the lead twice, but pitcher more than made up for it

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

May 23, 2018 09:16 PM

After giving up his second lead of the game, Lexington Catholic pitcher Eric Sottile escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the sixth inning against Tates Creek in the 43rd District semifinals. He made up for his miscue in the bottom of it.

Sottile knocked a 2-RBI triple to centerfield and scored on a sac fly to give Lexington Catholic a 7-4 lead. He and the second-seeded Knights held onto that advantage for a victory over the host Commodores, earning a berth to the 11th Region tournament and a shot at the district title on Thursday night.

After an early exit from last season's tournament — the Knights lost in the semifinals as the top seed — Catholic was determined to make amends. It lost 65 percent of its innings pitched to graduation, but Sottile was among the 35 percent that returned. He went the distance, striking out seven batters and allowing three earned runs on five hits and three walks.

"Eric's a senior leader and he's been here before," Catholic Coach Taylor Brooks said. "He's played big games before for us and he just came out composed and competed his butt off."

180523PrepBaseballas02.JPG
Lexington Catholic's Peyton Henry (15) threw to first after forcing out Tates Creek's Mason Gentry (18) at second base during their 43rd District Baseball semifinal game Wednesday at Tates Creek High School in Lexington. Lexington Catholic beat Tates Creek 7-4.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

180523PrepBaseballas04.JPG
Lexington Catholic's Luke Powell ran for home during a 43rd District Baseball semifinal game against Tates Creek Wednesday at Tates Creek High School in Lexington. Lexington Catholic beat Tates Creek 7-4.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The Knights (20-9) nursed a 2-0 lead for three innings before Tates Creek scored three runs on a home run by Eli Tenzca in the top of the fourth. Catholic got two runs — one on an error and another on a bases-loaded walk — to retake the lead in the bottom.

Tates Creek threatened again in the top of the sixth, evening the game with a bases-loaded walk. The Commodores left the bases loaded from there, though, opening the window for Sottile's hero shot.

"Nothing's given in this district. It's the toughest district in the state," Brooks said. "Any time you can go out and get a chance to compete and get a win, it's a big-time thing for your program."

The Commodores, missing the 11th Region tournament for the fourth straight season, finished 18-11.

Game highlights

  Comments  