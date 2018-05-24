Kentucky.com Baseball and Softball Player of the Week winners (May 13-19)

Voting for the final Kentucky.com Player of the Week baseball and softball awards of the 2018 season was conducted earlier this week.
Louisville Holy Cross’ Brock DeSpain and Estill County’s Mia Hale won the respective honors for the week of May 13-19.
DeSpain was 3-for-4 with 2 RBI in the Cougars’ 12-9 loss to Trinity on May 14. He received 522 votes, 26.34 percent of the total amount cast.
Hale received 887 votes, 13.51 percent of those cast in the softball poll. She was 3-for-3 with a home run with 4 RBI and scored 3 runs in the Engineers’ 13-0 four-inning win against Breathitt County on May 17. Estill County won its 13th straight 56th District tournament on Wednesday.
Comments