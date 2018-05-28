Runs come early and often for Lafayette in 11th Region baseball rout

Model Laboratory School had four batters reach base in the top of the first inning but couldn't get any of them home. It was a lost opportunity to put pressure on Lafayette in the opening round of the 11th Region tournament that proved to be the Patriots' last.
Lafayette walked away with a 22-0 five-inning victory, piling on six runs in the first frame and eight more in the second to bury Model, which made its second straight appearance in the regional. The Generals hit three home runs, including a three-run shot by senior pitcher Devon Hart in his first varsity at-bat in the bottom of the third.
Generals Coach Chris Langston preached focus over the weekend as his team prepared for its first-round matchup.
"Sometimes you don't know if your team's gonna take it for granted or not, and I really felt like we didn't take it for granted," Langston said. "We talked about respecting our opponent, and we did that."
Cruse Pingleton hit a leadoff single for the Patriots but was caught in a double play in the first inning. The Patriots drew two walks and had another batter reach on an error to load the bases but they couldn't capitalize at the top. They got one hit the rest of the way.
Things might have gone differently if Model could have pushed even one or two across.
"You don't know. In this kind of a game, maybe we get a little tight and it does become a ball game," Langston said. "That's why we told them on Saturday and Sunday, 'We've got to be ready.' Luckily we got out of that first inning and we hit the ball the way we wanted to."
Lafayette will play either Scott County, a 12-0 winner over Franklin County in five innings, in the semifinals.
