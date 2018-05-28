Pitchers duel beats out bad weather in 11th Region baseball tournament

Madison Central quickly beat Bryan Station and an impending storm on Monday night at Woodford County Park.
The Indians jumped on Station early and pitcher Lucas Myers threw a complete-game one-hitter in a 3-0 victory in the first round of the 11th Region baseball tournament. It so far was the fastest game of the tournament, finishing in an hour and 10 minutes after starting 40 minutes past its original start time because of a brief shower that came through the area between the morning and night sessions.
A little drizzle was steady throughout the contest but it was nothing compared to the downpour that rolled through about 20 minutes after the final out, forcing the postponement of the day's last first-round game between Lexington Catholic and Woodford County.
Myers took a perfect game into the fifth inning and a no-hitter into the seventh. He threw a walk in the fifth inning and a single by Sam Burdette to lead off the seventh ended the no-no.
Myers wasn't dismayed after the game.
"I really couldn't care less about that," Myers said. "I care more about the win and trying to pitch strikes. When I'm in the dugout I don't care about anything else except focusing and getting that win."
He did laud a couple of defensive plays that helped him keep the no-hit bid going into the seventh, including a stop by shortstop Logan Thomason that he got over to first baseman Bryce Travis to keep Bryan Station speedster Tyeler Hawkins at bay in the top of the fourth.
"LT's play at shortstop, that was one of the greatest plays I've ever seen," Myers said. "That was awesome."
Bryan Station finished 8-21 in its first season under first-year coach Justin Royal but after the second inning played the Indians to a standstill. Starter Noah Rodman went the distance for the Defenders and gave up only two hits the rest of the way after being dinged for three in the opening frame. Madison Central scored two runs on a sac fly by Ben Snapp in the first inning and added another on a Scott Simmons single in the second.
"I knew we'd pitch well and I knew they'd pitch well," Royal said. "I hoped we'd show up hitting the ball a little bit better. If we did that, we'd have had a really good chance. ... Once you're playing in this region, at this point, it's all about pitching and defense.
"And three runs, that'll get you to the next round and on through this region because the pitchers and quality of baseball, it's that good."
Game highlights
11th Region baseball tournament schedule
Tuesday: Lexington Catholic vs. Woodford County, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Lafayette vs. Scott County, 5:30 p.m.; Madison Central vs. LexCath-Woodford County winner, 8 p.m.
Thursday: Championship, 7 p.m.
Comments