'I wanna be the very best.' Baseball player walked up to Pokémon theme this year

Lafayette shortstop Sammy Tackett is among the few baseball players in Lexington who might be happy to be playing away from his home ballpark.

Tackett is a sophomore, meaning his walk-up music was not his to choose this season. It's been left for Lafayette's seniors in recent seasons to decide what song will play as underclassmen come up to bat at home.

Tackett's tune? The "Pokémon Theme" from the original season of the anime's English dub, which debuted in the United States in Sept. 1998.

Is he even a Pokémon fan?

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"No, I'm not," Tackett said with a laugh. "They just chose that for me."

His walk-up music is out of the ordinary, but his play has been extraordinary. Tackett, the Generals' leadoff hitter, hit a game-tying sac fly to force extra innings and eventually scored the winning run in a nine-inning victory over Lexington Catholic to give Lafayette the top seed in the 43rd District tournament. He was 4-for-5 in the Generals' 15-13 win over the Knights in the 43rd District title game two weeks later, and hit a leadoff home run in Lafayette's opening-round win over Model in the 11th Region tournament on Monday.

Josh Halterman, another sophomore who's played well for the Generals this year, walked up to ABBA's "Dancing Queen" during home games this season. It's all in good fun — and some day they'll get to exact revenge on some lucky underclassmen.

"We started it (in 2012) and we had a pretty good year that year, and the young guys, they don't take it personally," said Lafayette Coach Chris Langston. "It means you've made it if you get to play on varsity and they get to pick you a song when you're young. It's turned into something very positive."