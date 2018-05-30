Rain, rain, go away: 11th Region baseball tournament postponed again

Rain has shaken up the 11th Region baseball tournament schedule once again.
The tournament semifinals, originally scheduled for Tuesday, and then rescheduled for Wednesday, now won't be played until Friday afternoon. Thursday potentially could have worked out — depending on the weather — but Lafayette High School's graduation is Thursday afternoon (Lafayette is one of the semifinalists).
Woodford County Park will remain the tournament site. The championship game will be played Saturday but a time has not yet been determined, Woodford County Athletic Director Dennis Johnson said.
The tournament first got off schedule due to heavy rain on Monday that forced the postponement of Lexington Catholic and Woodford County's first-round matchup to Tuesday. That game was played on Tuesday. The semifinals were rescheduled for Wednesday but were rained out.
Below is the most up-to-date schedule with scores from the first round
Monday's games
Scott County 12, Franklin County 0 (5)
Madison Central 3, Bryan Station 0
Tuesday's game
Woodford County 3, Lexington Catholic 1
Friday's games
Lafayette vs. Scott County, 3 p.m.
Madison Central vs. Woodford County, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Championship, TBD
