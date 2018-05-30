Scott County's Cooper Robb slid to beat the pass Monday against Franklin County's Dario Gutierrez. The Cardinals defeated Franklin Co. 12-0 in five innings to advance to Tuesday's 11th region semifinals.
High School Baseball

Rain, rain, go away: 11th Region baseball tournament postponed again

By Josh Moore

May 30, 2018 05:28 PM

Rain has shaken up the 11th Region baseball tournament schedule once again.

The tournament semifinals, originally scheduled for Tuesday, and then rescheduled for Wednesday, now won't be played until Friday afternoon. Thursday potentially could have worked out — depending on the weather — but Lafayette High School's graduation is Thursday afternoon (Lafayette is one of the semifinalists).

Woodford County Park will remain the tournament site. The championship game will be played Saturday but a time has not yet been determined, Woodford County Athletic Director Dennis Johnson said.

The tournament first got off schedule due to heavy rain on Monday that forced the postponement of Lexington Catholic and Woodford County's first-round matchup to Tuesday. That game was played on Tuesday. The semifinals were rescheduled for Wednesday but were rained out.

Below is the most up-to-date schedule with scores from the first round

Monday's games

Lafayette 22, Model 0 (5)

Scott County 12, Franklin County 0 (5)

Madison Central 3, Bryan Station 0

Tuesday's game

Woodford County 3, Lexington Catholic 1

Friday's games

Lafayette vs. Scott County, 3 p.m.

Madison Central vs. Woodford County, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Championship, TBD

