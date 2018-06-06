How to follow the Kentucky high school baseball state tournament

The Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament begins Thursday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington.
The first two rounds will be played this week with the final two rounds to be played next weekend at the same site. This guide will help you keep up with the entire event. Below you'll find schedules, broadcast links, rosters, stats, details about Kentucky.com's coverage plans and more.
Tournament program
Official program for the 2018 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament (PDF)
Schedule
2018 state tournament bracket (updated by the KHSAA as games are completed)
Our coverage
Twitter handles: Rick Childress (@RickieOstulano), Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh), Josh Moore (@HLpreps)
Rick Childress will provide live and written coverage of the first session (Greenup County-Muhlenberg County and Corbin-Hazard) and Josh Sullivan will provide live and written coverage of the second session (Pleasure Ridge Park-St. Xavier and Larue County-Boyle County) on Thursday.
Josh Sullivan will provide written coverage of the third session (Highlands-South Oldham and Paintsville-Christian County) and Rick Childress will provide live and written coverage of the fourth session (Campbell County-McCracken County and Madison Central-Bowling Green) on Friday.
Josh Sullivan will provide written coverage of the first quarterfinals session (pairings TBD) and Rick Childress will provide live and written coverage of the second quarterfinals session (pairings TBD) on Saturday.
Josh Moore is providing coverage of the Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament this week but will have coverage of the entire second weekend (semifinals and finals) of baseball.
Video streaming
Video coverage of the tournament's final three games (and the second championship game, if necessary) will be available through KHSAA.tv as part of the NFHS Network, which requires a subscription. Links to those streams are below.
The NFHS Network offers one subscription option — a monthly pass for $9.95 that will renew automatically until the subscription is canceled. A subscription also grants users access to games aired by the NFHS Network from other states. Click here to purchase an NFHS Network subscription.
Live video: Semifinal No. 1
Live video: Semifinal No. 2
Live video: Championship
Live statistics
(Courtesy of the KHSAA via Stat Broadcast)
Game 1: Greenup County vs. Muhlenberg County
Game 2: Corbin vs. Hazard
Game 3: Pleasure Ridge Park vs. St. Xavier
Game 4: LaRue County vs. Boyle County
Game 5: Highlands vs. South Oldham
Game 6: Paintsville vs. Christian County
Game 7: Campbell County vs. McCracken County
Game 8: Madison Central vs. Bowling Green
Game 9: Quarterfinals (Greenup-Muhlenberg winner vs. Corbin-Hazard winner)
Game 10: Quarterfinals (PRP-St. X winner vs. LaRue-Boyle winner)
Game 11: Quarterfinals (Highlands-South Oldham winner vs. Paintsville-Christian winner)
Game 12: Quarterfinals (Campbell-McCracken winner vs. Madison Central-Bowling Green winner)
Game 13: Semifinals (Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner)
Game 14: Semifinals (Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner)
Game 15: Championship
Pre-tournament rosters and stats
(Provided by the KHSAA)
1st Region: McCracken County (roster)[stats]
2nd Region: Christian County (roster)[stats]
3rd Region: Muhlenberg County (roster)[stats]
4th Region: Bowling Green (roster)[stats]
5th Region: LaRue County (roster)[stats]
6th Region: Pleasure Ridge Park (roster)[stats]
7th Region: St. Xavier (roster)[stats]
8th Region: South Oldham (roster)[stats]
9th Region: Highlands (roster)[stats]
10th Region: Campbell County (roster)[stats]
11th Region: Madison Central (roster)[stats]
12th Region: Boyle County (roster)[stats]
13th Region: Corbin (roster)[stats]
14th Region: Hazard (roster)[stats]
15th Region: Paintsville (roster)[stats]
