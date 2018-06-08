Kentucky state baseball tournament: Wrap-up of Day 1 in Lexington

The first day of the 2018 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament was completed with four first-round games played Thursday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington.

Here is a recap of the tournament’s first day and a look ahead to Friday, the final day of first-round action.

Thursday's box scores

Game 1: Greenup County 10, Muhlenberg County 0 (six innings)

Game 2: Hazard 5, Corbin 1

Game 3: St. Xavier 13, Pleasure Ridge Park 7

Game 4: Boyle County 10, LaRue County 0 (five innings)

Thursday's big stories

Greenup County-Muhlenberg County highlights

Hughes scores again for Greenup after recording his second extra base hit of the day. He reached first on a double, advanced to third on a grounder and was brought home by a Wireman RBI single.

Greenup 2, Muhlenberg 0 in B3. pic.twitter.com/Sccgu8ew4E — Rick Childress (@RickieOstulano) June 7, 2018 Standup double from Wireman plates two more for Greenup. One out in B5 with a runner on second. Activity starting in the Muhlenberg bullpen.



Greenup 6, Muhlenberg 0 pic.twitter.com/zlzhrpKMzO — Rick Childress (@RickieOstulano) June 7, 2018 Collier Wireman RBI single ends the game in the sixth for Greenup.



Final: Greenup 10, Muhlenberg 0. pic.twitter.com/JPoNV1xgv9 — Rick Childress (@RickieOstulano) June 7, 2018

Hazard-Corbin highlights

Hazard’s Bailey Blair scores from second on an RBI single. He appears to be limping when he crosses home.



Hazard 3, Corbin 0 still T3 pic.twitter.com/bVTh5eOdqa — Rick Childress (@RickieOstulano) June 7, 2018 Corbin earns their first hit in B4. But Hazard’s Morris responds with three more strikeouts. That’s 9 K’s through four innings.



Hazard 4, Corbin 0 T5 pic.twitter.com/9ZTeUl8Y92 — Rick Childress (@RickieOstulano) June 7, 2018 Headed into B7, the Redhounds need at least four to send this one to extras. Morris returns to the mound for Hazard, he’s sitting on 13 K’s.



Hazard 5, Corbin 1 in what could be the last frame. pic.twitter.com/0LpX47LRWV — Rick Childress (@RickieOstulano) June 7, 2018 Morris strikeouts three in the final fram to give Hazard the victory. They’ll play Greenup on Saturday.



Final: Hazard 5, Corbin 1 pic.twitter.com/6ErFatxbR4 — Rick Childress (@RickieOstulano) June 7, 2018

Friday's games

(Links are to live stat broadcasts provided by the KHSAA)

STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

Game 5: Highlands vs. South Oldham

Game 6: Paintsville vs. Christian County

Game 7: Campbell County vs. McCracken County

Game 8: Madison Central vs. Bowling Green