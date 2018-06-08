Pleasure Ridge Park left fielder Reed Blaszczy (11) run onto the field with center fielder Dalton Smith (8) during the the Kentucky state baseball tournament game at Whitaker Bank Ballpark on Thursday.
High School Baseball

Kentucky state baseball tournament: Wrap-up of Day 1 in Lexington

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

June 08, 2018 12:55 AM

The first day of the 2018 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament was completed with four first-round games played Thursday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington.

Here is a recap of the tournament’s first day and a look ahead to Friday, the final day of first-round action.

Thursday's box scores

Game 1: Greenup County 10, Muhlenberg County 0 (six innings)

Game 2: Hazard 5, Corbin 1

Game 3: St. Xavier 13, Pleasure Ridge Park 7

Game 4: Boyle County 10, LaRue County 0 (five innings)

Thursday's big stories

Greenup County-Muhlenberg County highlights

Hazard-Corbin highlights

Friday's games

(Links are to live stat broadcasts provided by the KHSAA)

STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

Game 5: Highlands vs. South Oldham

Game 6: Paintsville vs. Christian County

Game 7: Campbell County vs. McCracken County

Game 8: Madison Central vs. Bowling Green

  Comments  