Kentucky state baseball tournament: Wrap-up of Day 1 in Lexington

The first day of the 2018 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament was completed with four first-round games played Thursday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington.
Here is a recap of the tournament’s first day and a look ahead to Friday, the final day of first-round action.
Thursday's box scores
Game 1: Greenup County 10, Muhlenberg County 0 (six innings)
Game 2: Hazard 5, Corbin 1
Game 3: St. Xavier 13, Pleasure Ridge Park 7
Game 4: Boyle County 10, LaRue County 0 (five innings)
Thursday's big stories
Greenup County-Muhlenberg County highlights
Hazard-Corbin highlights
Friday's games
(Links are to live stat broadcasts provided by the KHSAA)
Game 5: Highlands vs. South Oldham
Game 6: Paintsville vs. Christian County
Game 7: Campbell County vs. McCracken County
