Kentucky state baseball tournament: Wrap-up of Day 2 in Lexington

The first round of the 2018 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament was completed after the final four games were played Friday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington.
Here is a recap of the whole first round and a look ahead to Saturday, when the quarterfinals will be held. The semifinal and championship games will be played next weekend.
Thursday's box scores
Game 1: Greenup County 10, Muhlenberg County 0 (6)
Game 2: Hazard 5, Corbin 1
Game 3: St. Xavier 13, Pleasure Ridge Park 7
Game 4: Boyle County 10, LaRue County 0 (5)
Friday's box scores
Game 5: Highlands 4, South Oldham 2
Game 6: Paintsville 3, Christian County 1
Game 7: McCracken County 14, Campbell County 3 (5)
Game 8: Bowling Green 8, Madison Central 6
First-round stories
Saturday's games
(Links are to live stat broadcasts provided by the KHSAA)
Game 9: Greenup County vs. Hazard, 11 a.m.
Game 10: St. Xavier vs. Boyle County, 1:30 p.m.
Game 11: Paintsville vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.
