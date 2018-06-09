Kentucky state baseball tournament: Wrap-up of Day 2 in Lexington

The first round of the 2018 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament was completed after the final four games were played Friday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington.

Here is a recap of the whole first round and a look ahead to Saturday, when the quarterfinals will be held. The semifinal and championship games will be played next weekend.

STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

Thursday's box scores

Game 1: Greenup County 10, Muhlenberg County 0 (6)

Game 2: Hazard 5, Corbin 1

Game 3: St. Xavier 13, Pleasure Ridge Park 7

Game 4: Boyle County 10, LaRue County 0 (5)

Friday's box scores

Game 5: Highlands 4, South Oldham 2

Game 6: Paintsville 3, Christian County 1

Game 7: McCracken County 14, Campbell County 3 (5)

Game 8: Bowling Green 8, Madison Central 6

First-round stories

Saturday's games

(Links are to live stat broadcasts provided by the KHSAA)

Game 9: Greenup County vs. Hazard, 11 a.m.

Game 10: St. Xavier vs. Boyle County, 1:30 p.m.

Game 11: Paintsville vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.

Game 12: McCracken County vs. Bowling Green, 8:30 p.m.