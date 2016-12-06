Clinton County legend and UK basketball champion Lindle Castle dies

Longtime Clinton County Coach Lindle Castle, who in 1960 led the boys’ basketball team to its only Sweet Sixteen appearance, died on Sunday. He was 86.
Castle, for whom Clinton County’s gymnasium is named, was a member of the University of Kentucky freshman basketball team for the 1949-50 season and played in five games for the 1950-51 team, which won the program’s third NCAA championship. He eventually transferred to Morehead State, where he was named an All-Ohio Valley Conference team member during the 1952-53 season. The Winchester native coached Clinton County for 19 seasons between two stints from 1957-1971 then 1975-1980, finishing with a career record of 273-216.
Clinton County lost to Hopkinsville Attucks, 64-62, in its only Sweet Sixteen appearance in 1960. Clinton County’s 1962 boys’ basketball team won 30 games, which remains a school record, under Castle. The Bulldogs won five district championships during his tenure.
“His Bulldog teams drew good crowds to the games, many who came just to watch Coach Castle's fiery presence with players and officials on the sidelines,” Mike Beard, an assistant boys’ basketball coach at Clinton County, wrote in an email to the Herald-Leader.
In an article in The Kentucky Kernel from March 3, 1950 preserved on BigBlueHistory.net, Bob Gorham wrote that “Castle is a ball-hawking specialist that set up the Cats’ fast break offense.” Castle was part of a UK class that assistant coach Harry Lancaster called “The best freshman basketball club we’ve ever had.”
Castle’s visitation lasts from 12-5 p.m. Saturday and his funeral begins 2 p.m. Sunday. Both will be held at Lindle Castle Gymnasium.
