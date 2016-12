Franklin County girls show they’ll be tough to dethrone in 11th Region

2:04 John Calipari hates to lose (for 24 hours) Pause

2:08 Lexington police discuss Kenton Street shooting that killed 2-year-old

1:20 John Calipari says Alec Peters is the real deal

0:48 What Isaac Humphries learned from Yao Ming

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

1:22 Wenyen Gabriel: Defensive intensity has picked up

3:04 Gov. Bevin plans to 'weigh in' on gun violence

0:48 Truck strikes Lexington bar

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'