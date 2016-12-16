Highlights: Lincoln Co. scores comeback win over Bryan Station; Henry Clay halts skid

Lincoln Co. 76, Bryan Station 69: Trailing by four points after three quarters, Lincoln County outscored Bryan Station 32-21 in the fourth to knock off the Defenders on the road.
Noah Young poured in a game-high 25 points for the Patriots (5-2), who shot 25-of-46 from the field as a team. Devin Alcorn added 24 points, nailing all five of his three-point shots, along with three assists and three steals.
Terrance Clayton-Murphy led Bryan Station (3-2) with 22 points on nine-for-15 shooting. Eric Boone added 15 points and led the Defenders with five assists and six rebounds. Next up for Station is a trip to Oldham County for the Best in Hoops Tournament, which also features Lafayette, on Monday.
Scott Co. 94, Lafayette 66: Stanout sophomore Michael Moreno continued his scorching start to the season on Friday, dropping 39 points on 12-of-16 shooting and grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds to lead the Cardinals past the visiting Generals. The six-foot-six wing raised his season average to 33 points per game. Cooper Robb gave Lafayette fits as well, chipping in 19 points and nine rebounds. Scott County (5-1) hosts two home games next week before a trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C. for the Beach Ball Classic Tournament.
Lafayette (4-3) was led by Jajuante Carpenter with 19 points. Evan Dreux added 10 points in the loss.
Lexington Christian 76, Boyle Co. 55: Five Eagles scored in double figures, led by Kyle Rode’s 21, as LCA outscored the host Rebels by 15 in the second half to get back in the win column after dropping a two-point heartbreaker to defending state champion Paul Dunbar on Tuesday. Rode went seven-of-13 from the field including two-of-three from the perimeter. All five LCA starters hit double figures, including Nathan Harper with 15 and Austin Hall with 14 to go along with a game-high nine rebounds.
The Eagles (5-2) combined for 18 assists, six each from Rode and Chandler Stewart, to just seven turnovers. Reese Smith led Boyle County (2-4) with 19 points.
Henry Clay 72, Western Hills 48: Quentyn Jackson had a game-high 18 points, hitting seven of 11 shots from the field, to help the host Blue Devils halt a three-game skid. Keaston Brown dished out seven of the Blue Devils’ 19 assists. Justin Michell and Jalen Williams chipped in with 11 points apiece for Henry Clay (2-3), which will host the three-day Blue Devil Invitational beginning next Tuesday. Cameron Loman led Western Hills (2-5) with 13 points, going five-for-five from the field.
West Jessamine 72, Mercer Co. 70: Senior guard Isaiah Okesson nailed a three-pointer with two seconds to play to complete the Colts’ comeback over the Titans. West Jessamine (4-2) trailed by six heading into the fourth quarter but closed the game on an 18-10 run. Dalton Bruner led the way with 21 points while Okesson added 15. Trevon Faulkner had a game-high 22 points for Mercer County (4-3).
Harrison Co. 76, Grant Co. 74 (OT): Sophomore guard Quenton Turley scored five of his team-high 27 points in overtime as the Thoroughbreds charged back from a 15-point fourth-quarter hole and notched their first win of the season. Luke Adkins posted a double-double for Harrison County (1-5) with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Zach Tuggle had a game-high 28 points for Grant County (3-4).
Clark Co. 66, Bourbon Co. 44: Ryan Cooper scored 19 points to lead the host Cardinals (4-4) past Bourbon County (2-5). Hunter Johnson and Ameryon Blackburn led the Colonels with 11 points each.
Ballard 67, Paul Dunbar 58: The Bruins knocked off defending state champion Dunbar in the first round of the King of the Bluegrass tournament at Fairdale to remain undefeated on the year (0-5). The loss was Dunbar’s (5-2) first of the season to a Kentucky school.
Girls games
Paul Dunbar 57, Lexington Christian 41: Mashayla Cecil had 19 points as the surging Bulldogs knocked off host LCA for their fourth win in five games. The junior point guard sank 11-of-12 free throws. Her backcourt mate Autumn Herrford added 12 points and went six-of-seven from the charity stripe. Dunbar (4-2) outrebounded the Eagles 36-22.
Bethany Selby led LCA (3-3) with 14 points and eight boards. The Bulldogs will be part of the field for the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic beginning on Monday. The Eagles open play in the Bardstown Holiday Classic against Marion County on Monday.
Male 84, Henry Clay 59: Emilia Sexton scored a game-high 23 points to lead the host Bulldogs to a route of the Blue Devils. Sophomore center Cameron Browning added 20 for Male (5-0). Ravion Jackson had a team-high 22 points for Henry Clay (1-4).
Franklin Co. 86, Frankfort 24: Five players scored double figures as the Panthers trounced cross-town rival Frankfort for their fifth win in a row. Kindall Talley and Rebecca Cook led the way with 13 points each while Xavier commit Princess Stewart added 12 points. Savanna Courtney and Josie Thacker had 10 points each. Kayla Hortenbury led Frankfort (0-3) with eight points. Franklin County (7-1) outrebounded the Panthers 38-26. Up next for the Flyers is a trip to the Beach Ball Classic Tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Clark Co. 75, Danville 63: Maleaha Bell had a team-high 18 points on seven-of-nine shooting and pulled down 11 rebounds as the Cardinals knocked off visiting Danville to remain undefeated. Clark County (7-0) shot 56 percent from the field and outrebounded the Admirals 43-22.
Shemaya Behanan put up a double-double as well with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Ivy Turner and Alyvia Walker led Danville (3-4) with 28 points each. Turner hit 10-of-18 shots from the field and knocked down all eight of her free throws.
West Jessamine 67, Woodford Co. 46: Sophomore Faith Osborne’s 16 points helped the visiting Colts remain undefeated (6-0). Junior forward Delaney Enlow posted a double-double for Woodford County (4-2) with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
