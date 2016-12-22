Boys’ holiday hoops: Highlights from the week before Christmas

▪ North Laurel star Peyton Broughton, who’s signed with Eastern Kentucky, scored a career-high 67 points in a 100-74 win over Chapman (S.C.) Wednesday as part of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic in Tennessee. That amount of points, accomplished four times previously and the most by any player this season, is the 14th-highest output in a single game by a player in state history.
▪ Western Kentucky signee Taveion Hollingsworth scored a career-high 47 points in Paul Laurence Dunbar’s 88-79 win over Lee (Ala.) in the King of the Bluegrass consolation bracket this week. Hollingsworth was the Bulldogs’ only double-digit scorer in their other two games, losses to Ballard (67-58) and Doss (48-45), the latter whom Dunbar defeated for last season’s state title.
Hollingsworth is averaging 28.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for Dunbar, which will be among the favorites in next week’s Traditional Bank Holiday Classic.
▪ Lawrence County’s Timmy Dalton broke his own school record with a 53-point night against Lewis County in a Bulldogs win, 92-69, in Raceland’s Derby Classic on Tuesday. The Mr. Basketball hopeful followed that up with a 44-point effort — including 22 in the fourth quarter — in a 75-73 loss to Johnson Central in the same event Wednesday night. That was the Bulldogs’ second defeat at the hands of their 15th Region rival this season; the pair will meet at least one more time, at Johnson Central, on Jan. 23.
Dalton is averaging 37.7 points through 14 games. He was the only returning player of eight who saw action in Lawrence County’s loss to Doss in the first round of last season’s state tournament.
▪ Mason Blair, Johnson Central’s sharpshooter, is averaging 31 points per game. He’s shooting 38 percent from three-point territory and averaging six makes from distance a night. In the first meeting between the Golden Eagles and Lawrence County this season, a 93-78 Johnson Central win, Blair connected on 12 of 26 three-point tries. He became the seventh player to make 12, the fourth most in state history (Sayre’s David DeMarcus made the most, 17, in 1989). The 26 attempts were the third-most on the books (Chester Thomas of Jackson City set the record of 29 in 1992).
▪ Chance Melton, a 6-foot-5 senior forward, joined the 2,000-point club during Adair County’s 110-84 win over Caverna on Tuesday. Melton, who’s also grabbed more than 1,100 rebounds during his career, was the starting quarterback for Adair County the past three seasons. He amassed 4,500 passing yards, 2,300 rushing yards, 59 touchdown throws and 36 rushing TDs on the gridiron.
Melton wasn’t the only Indian who had a huge night Tuesday. Teammate Kel Stotts scored a career-high 40 points on 14-for-20 shooting. He’s averaging a team-best 24.3 points for the Indians (9-1).
▪ Sophomore TreVon Smith is averaging 18.9 points for Taylor County, which is 6-3 and has won its last four under first-year head coach Maze Stallworth.
▪ Eight was the magic number for Ethan Osborne in Sheldon Clark’s 81-68 win over Paintsville on Monday. The senior had eight points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Cardinals. Trey James, a 6-foot-10 eighth-grader, had six points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks.
▪ Scott County’s Michael Moreno scored a career-high 39 points in a 94-66 win over Lafayette on Dec. 16. Entering a home game against Breathitt County on Thursday, the sophomore had scored at least 25 points in six of the Cardinals’ seven games. He was held to a season-low 18 at Lexington Catholic in Scott County’s only loss so far, 59-55.
▪ After a dicey start to the year which included a four-game losing streak, Lexington Catholic was able to even its record to 5-5 with a strong showing at the Rock Holiday Classic in Boca Raton, Fla.
▪ Bryan Station and Lafayette, already scheduled to play each other twice this season, met in the Best in Hoops Tournament at Oldham County on Wednesday. David Demarcus scored 28 points on 9-for-12 shooting — 6-for-8 from behind the arc — and had seven rebounds to lead the Defenders in a 74-64 win.
▪ Covington Catholic’s 67-50 win over Bowling Green in the King of the Bluegrass third-place game on Tuesday was senior Cole VonHandorf’s 100th as a varsity player. VonHandorf, a Mr. Basketball contender, had 17 points for the Colonels, who fell to eventual tournament champion Trinity in the semifinals Monday. CJ Frederick, a junior who’s been offered by Xavier, had 34 points against Bowling Green.
▪ Sayre had won five straight games heading into its matchup at Bell County on Thursday night. Jake Duby scored 23 points for the Spartans in their latest win, 69-55 over Danville on Wednesday.
▪ Entering Thursday, seven boys’ teams remained unbeaten in Kentucky: Bethlehem, Corbin, Elliott County, Harlan County, LaRue County, South Oldham and Southwestern. Twelve girls’ teams were unblemished heading into Thursday: Breathitt County, Carlisle County, Clark County, Green County, John Hardin, Male, Manual, Nelson County, Paintsville, Perry County Central, Sacred Heart and Trimble County.
