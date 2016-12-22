Girls’ Traditional Bank Holiday Classic highlights: Dunbar duo combines for 53 points in win

Mashayla Cecil and Autmun Herriford combined for 53 points and went the distance in Paul Laurence Dunbar’s 66-58 victory over Boyle County in the consolation portion of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic Thursday afternoon at Lexington Catholic.
Cecil scored a game-high 33 points, one off of her career high, while going 9-for-16 from the floor. She was 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and 10 of 12 at the free-throw line. Cecil is averaging 25 points in the tournament for Dunbar, which will play Eastern in its tournament finale on Friday.
Herriford scored 20 points on 10 shots, making seven. She was five of six from the stripe and had a team-high four assists. Both she and Cecil played the whole game after also going the distance in Wednesday afternoon’s loss to No. 11 Simon Kenton in the second round of winner’s bracket play.
The Bulldogs (6-3) led the 8th Region preseason favorite for much of the first half on and parts of the second half on Wednesday but couldn’t close the gap in the final minutes, falling 64-59. They bounced back against Boyle County, whom they never trailed.
Emmie Harris, a three-sport standout, led the Rebels with 27 points in as many minutes. Gracie Edmiston had 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for Boyle County (4-3), which fell to tournament favorite and reigning champion Butler on Wednesday.
▪ One night after dropping a tight game against a presumed Sweet Sixteen threat, East Carter pulled one out against another, defeating Bowling Green 59-54 in the consolation portion of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic Thursday afternoon at Lexington Catholic.
Kristen Mayo, a Marshall University signee, scored a game-high 20 points and had three steals for the Raiders, who are considered a top contender for the 16th Region title along with Russell and Boyd County. Haley Hall had 14 points on 50-percent shooting for the Raiders.
Three Purples finished with double-digit points, led by 15 from Markizjah Mimms. Keely Morrow and nataia Martin each scored 14 for Bowling Green (4-3).
East Carter (6-3) lost to Manual, 57-52, in the winner’s bracket on Wednesday, removing the possibility of a potential 16th Region title-game preview. Russell defeated Bowling Green on Wednesday to advance to a Thursday bout with Manual, one of three preseason top-10 teams in the 7th Region.
“I was really proud of the way the kids came back today, and the energy and the fight they played with after a draining game like that,” Raiders Coach Hager Easterling said.
The Raiders’ game with East Carter didn’t start on schedule because previous games had went long. They finished up about 9:45 p.m., just in time for Easterling to learn the final score of the UK-U of L men’s basketball game.
“Yesterday was just a stinky day,” Easterling said with a laugh. “Every team I like got beat.”
▪ Lexington Catholic ended a four-game losing streak with a 46-43 win over Somerset in the consolation bracket. Maylo Given, a sophomore, paced the Knights (3-4) with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
▪ Monroe County, which was knocked from the undefeated ranks by Elizabethtown on Wednesday, avenged its first loss with a 64-61 victory over South Warren on Thursday. Reagan Turner had a game-high 34 points for the Eagles (8-1). Amaya Lasley had 28 for the Spartans (6-3).
