Girls’ Traditional Bank Holiday Classic finals: Butler takes tournament crown

Jaelynn Penn had 18 points and five steals to lift Butler to a 62-50 win over Manual in the girls’ Traditional Bank Holiday Classic championship game Friday night at Lexington Catholic.
Penn, who’s signed with Indiana University and should contend for Miss Basketball honors, was named MVP of the finals. She averaged 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds through four tournament games.
Excellent entry from Bre Torrens to Jaelynn Penn. Fast break by Penn on next possession put Butler up 18-13 in 1Q. pic.twitter.com/Sp9VbtfLds— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) December 23, 2016
Bre Torrens and Tasia Jeffries each scored 10 points for the Bearettes (9-1), who handed Manual its first loss this season. Torrens ended the night with five rebounds and six of Butler’s 20 assists.
Halftime: Butler 37, Manual 29. Teri Goodlett triple makes the difference right before half ends. pic.twitter.com/fZGBXxtz5h— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) December 24, 2016
Back-to-back triples from Jaelynn Penn and Tasia Jeffries swell Butler lead to 55-43. Does Manual have one last run in it? 5:45 remaining. pic.twitter.com/m4ZUocVFoW— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) December 24, 2016
It was Butler’s fifth win in the last six meetings between the two Louisville programs, both ranked in the preseason top 10. The Bearettes — who won last season’s state championship and two of the last three — boast four Division I signees in Penn, Jeffries (St. Louis), Teri Goodlett (Eastern Kentucky) and Janna Lewis (Tennessee State), who didn’t play this week. Torrens has signed with Bellarmine.
Bearettes Coach Larry Just thought Manual wore down in the final period after getting to within 44-40 at the end of the third quarter.
“When they had to go man, it kind of told you something,” Just said. “They hadn’t played man all week so I think they felt like, ‘Hey, we’ve gotta try something different.’ We were getting some shots against the zone.”
Just wished Butler had gotten more touches in the paint throughout the night. Molly Lockhart, a junior post player who’s just now starting to get meaningful minutes for the team, is growing into a reliable post presence for the Bearettes on both ends of the court. She finished with nine points, five rebounds and three blocks in a little more than 14 minutes.
“She’s come a long way in a short amount of time and I think she’s got a huge upside,” Just said.
Manual on a 9-0 run. Gets within 40-37 after this three by Jaela Johnson. pic.twitter.com/T8Mb9eYUJl— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) December 24, 2016
Jaela Johnson, a junior, scored a game-high 19 points for Manual.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Butler 62, Manual 50
Manual (10-1) — Johnson 19, Howard 7, Riley 3, Griffin 3, Curry 5, Blackford 13.
Butler (9-1) — Torrens 10, Jeffries 10, Cain 6, Penn 18, Goodlett 9, Lockhart 9.
Comments