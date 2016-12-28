Boys’ Traditional Bank Holiday Classic: Sayre slides past Sheldon Clark

After losing its first two games of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic by a combined five points, Sayre finally pulled out a victory, 69-57, over Sheldon Clark in consolation play on Wednesday.
Senior star Jake Duby scored a game-high 24 points, the last two coming on an exclamation-point slam inside the final minute of play. He scored 24 points in a 64-61 loss to Manual on Tuesday afternoon and 36 in 63-61 loss to Perry County Central on Monday.
“Jake’s so special,” Sayre Coach Rob Goodman said. “We’ve been so blessed to have him over at Sayre, but I think he could play anywhere in the city and the state, for any team. Anybody would love to have him on their roster.”
This is Sayre’s second time participating in the annual holiday tournament at Lexington Catholic. The first time the Spartans were a late addition to the field after another team dropped out.
Jayden Blanton, Robbie Goodman and RJ Smith all finished with 10 points for the Spartans (7-4). Sayre’s depth was a talking point in the preseason and has proven to be a strength through December.
“When teams are focusing so much attention on Jake, we’ve got other guys that can maybe step in and alleviate some of that pressure off of him,” Goodman said. “ ... I don’t remember a time when Sayre’s been able to this deep into the bench.”
Sayre will look to finish 2-2 in the event Thursday. They’ll play the winner between West Jessamine and Marina (Calif.) at 11:30 a.m.
“It always seems like a grind,” Goodman said of holiday tournament back-to-backs. “It may not always look like we’re having a great time but I think in the end they’re gonna really appreciate playing in this.”
Bradley Dalton had 20 points to lead Sheldon Clark (6-5), which was without senior star Dylan James, who sat out with an ankle injury. Seventh grader Brady Dingess scored 13 points for the Cardinals.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Sayre 69, Sheldon Clark 57
Sayre (7-4) — Blanton 10, Silverburg 5, Duby 24, Peters 6, Goodman 10, Bowie 4, Smith 10.
Sheldon Clark (6-5) — Dingess 13, Cantrell 9, Osborne 4, Moore 6, Dalton 20, T. James 4.
Sayre
16
20
11
22
—
69
Sheldon Clark
15
18
8
16
—
57
