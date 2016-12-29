Holiday hoop highlights: Notable happenings from the past week

▪ Scott County’s boys will look to finish 2-1 during a holiday trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C. They started the swing with a 76-50 thrashing of Myrtle Beach High School before falling to Evanston (Ill.), 68-59, on Wednesday. The Cardinals (8-2) play Westchester (Calif.) on Friday.
▪ Chris Vogt, a Northern Kentucky commit who last season set the state’s single-season and single-game records for blocks, had 25 points, 15 rebounds and one block in a 71-55 Graves County win over Henry Clay on Thursday at Lexington Catholic. It was the Eagles’ first win in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic. Vogt joined the school’s 1,000-point club during its loss to Perry County Central on Tuesday.
▪ Tates Creek’s boys stopped a three-game skid with a 69-68 win at Leslie County as part of the Hyden Bank Christmas Tournament.
▪ Collins has emerged as a potential 8th Region boys’ contender. The Titans are 10-2 and have won seven straight, the most recent win a 64-57 decision over Louisville Christian in the Henry County Invitational. Four Titans — Charles Cochran, Jacob Feltner, Nick Fort and Dominique Turner — are averaging double-figure points.
▪ Harlan County, LaRue County and South Oldham — Kentucky’s last remaining undefeated boys’ teams — all put their records on the line in holiday events on Thursday.
South Oldham (13-0), the defending 8th Region champ, was to meet Fern Creek (11-1), whose only loss was by three points to Trinity in the King of the Bluegrass tournament. LaRue County (9-0) was scheduled to play Grayson County (5-6) while Harlan County (14-0) met fellow mountain school Hazard (7-4).
▪ Harlan County’s girls have reeled off six straight wins and are 9-2. Blair Green, a junior who has committed to the University of Kentucky, is averaging 23.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Black Bears, who this week are participating in the NAS Christmas Tournament at Carroll County.
▪ Lawrence County senior Timmy Dalton is averaging 37.7 points per game, a number that leads the nation according to stats contributed to MaxPreps.com. Johnson Central senior Mason Blair is 13th in the rankings at 31.5 points per game. Southwestern’s Peyton Gover (31.1), Murray’s Preston English (28.5) and Dunbar’s Taveion Hollingsworth (28.3) were also in the top 50.
▪ Blair and teammate Cole Crace combined for 73 points in a 98-92 double-overtime loss to Shelby County on Tuesday. Blair scored 42 while Crace finished with 31. Crace followed up with a 24-point 12-rebound performance against Frankfort on Wednesday, his fifth straight double-double (Johnson Central won, 84-60).
▪ Rowan County girls’ senior Allyson Callahan joined the 1,000-point club during the Vikings’ 59-48 loss to Paul Laurence Dunbar on Tuesday. Ryne Callahan, Allyson’s brother who graduated in 2015 and now plays for Thomas More College, was a 1,000-point scorer for the boys’ program.
▪ Bullitt East connected on 19 three-pointers in a 96-57 win over Bracken County during the Ashland Invitational on Tuesday. That’s the sixth-most threes a Kentucky team has ever made in a single game, but far from the record of 41 set by Jackson City in 1992.
