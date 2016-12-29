Boys’ Traditional Bank Holiday Classic: Cooper knocks off another Lexington school

Lafayette didn’t have another comeback in it Thursday night as it fell, 53-45, to Cooper in the semifinals of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.
The Generals overcame a 23-point deficit against Perry County Central in the quarterfinals late Wednesday night but couldn’t pull off another one after falling down by 13 to the Jaguars midway through the third quarter. Lafayette cut the lead to 40-37 by the end of that period and tied the game at 43-43 in the fourth quarter on an Eric Powell three-pointer, but Cooper used a 7-0 run to extinguish the Generals late.
Tyler Ollier connects on a triple off a tough pass from Dante Hendrix. Cooper goes up 48-43 over Lafayette. pic.twitter.com/WUU0B5cg91— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) December 30, 2016
Adam Kunkel, a junior with offers from Central Arkansas and Samford, led the Jaguars with 18 points and five rebounds. Brayden Runion had 12 points for Cooper, which is playing without its leading scorer and rebounder, Bellarmine signee Sean McNeil, who suffered what is believed to be a knee strain on Monday.
Cooper, which defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar on Wednesday, will meet Lexington Catholic in the finals, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Jajuante Carpenter led Lafayette with 13 points. Chris Wharton had 10 points and five rebounds for the Generals, who will play Paris in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Cooper 53, Lafayette 45
Lafayette (7-6) — Powell 6, King 9, Greenup 2, Carpenter 13, Dreux 5, Wharton 10.
Cooper (8-3) — Hendrix 7, Kunkel 18, Runion 12, Walters 8, Wasser 2.
Lafayette
11
11
15
8
—
45
Cooper
14
16
10
13
—
53
