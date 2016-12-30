Taveion Hollingsworth reaches 2,000-point milestone in Dunbar win over Perry County Central

Taveion Hollingsworth scored 33 points, his most in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic, to lead Paul Laurence Dunbar in a 56-54 victory over Perry County Central in the fifth-place game of the tournament at Lexington Catholic. That scoring output pushed Hollingsworth past 2,000 points for his career.
Hollingsworth, a Western Kentucky University signee, scored 23 of his points in the second half. During one stretch of the second half he scored 13 straight and 19 of 23 for the Bulldogs (9-5), who went 3-1 in the event one year after winning the holiday title. Hollingsworth, who went 4-for-5 from beyond the arc, also led Dunbar with five rebounds and a game-high three steals.
^^^^ This bucket gave Taveion Hollingsworth exactly 2,000 points for his career.— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) December 30, 2016
After making his first three shots and scoring 11 straight points to begin the game to, he missed his last two shots of the half, at the end of which Perry County Central led 25-24.
“I just felt it at the start of the game,” Hollingsworth said. “They started coming out with two (defenders) so I had to pass the ball more.”
Isaiah Yeast came off the bench and gave a lift to the Bulldogs, who were without point guard JaQuice Gray, who injured his wrist in Dunbar’s win over Fayette County (Ga.) on Thursday. Yeast scored six points, had three assists and two steals. He was 3-for-4 from the free-throw line down the stretch and came up with a critical steal inside the final minute.
“That was a big possession, he came in there fast and he was ready,” Hollingsworth said. “And that’s what we need. We need players off the bench to come out energetic.”
Prince Anosike led Perry County Central (9-5) with 16 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Dunbar had 14 steals to four for Perry Central, leading to a 54-35 edge in shot attempts for the Bulldogs.
▪ Hollingsworth has scored 370 points this season. He needs 277 to pass Darnell Burton’s all-time mark at Paul Laurence Dunbar and 433 to pass former Bryan Station star Michael Allen for the most in Fayette County history.
Paul Laurence Dunbar 56, Perry County Central 54
Perry Central (9-5) — Tobler 10, Akenyemi 8, Back 9, Hill 11, Anosike 16.
Dunbar (9-5) — Richardson 2, Yeast 6, Hollingsworth 33, Gadd 5, Ifeacho 4, Hairtson 4, JaQuon Gray 2.
Perry Central
8
17
14
15
—
56
Dunbar
13
11
11
21
—
54
