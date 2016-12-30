High School Basketball

December 30, 2016 7:34 PM

Lafayette boys hold off Paris for third-place finish at Traditional Bank Holiday Classic

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

Lafayette fended off a late attack by Paris to come away with a 57-50 win over the Greyhounds in the third-place game of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.

Paris, the smallest school in the field and playing its fifth game in five days, used a 10-0 run to begin the third quarter to make a game of it late. The Greyhounds got to within eight points multiple times throughout the fourth quarter and cut it to five with 19.4 seconds left but never were able to recover from a 22-point third-quarter deficit.

Chris Wharton led the Generals with 18 points. Evan Dreux (12) and Jajuante Carpenter (11) also finished with double-digit scoring for the Generals.

“A lot of people doubted us at the beginning but we made a run for it and started shocking people,” Carpenter said. Lafayette had went 3-5 over its last eight games before a 3-1 showing at Lexington Catholic.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

Lafayette 57, Paris 50

Lafayette (8-6) — Powell 6, King 5, Greenup 3, Carpenter 11, Wharton 18, Dreux 12, Hayes 2.

Paris (9-6)— Wells 9, Myers 7, Johnson 7, J. Davis 7, Cunningham 20.

Lafayette

11

15

11

20

57

Paris

2

9

6

33

50

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

dd

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dunbar has something new for Lexington Catholic

View more video

Sports Videos