Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Trinity tops first boys’ rankings

BOYS’ TOP 25
1. Louisville Trinity (11-1)
87.0
2. Fern Creek (12-1)
85.6
3. Covington Catholic (10-3)
84.5
4. Ballard (8-2)
84.0
5. Scott County (8-3)
83.5
6. Bowling Green (9-2)
83.4
7. Campbell County (12-1)
82.3
8. Cooper (9-3)
81.2
9. Christian County (11-1)
81.0
10. Paul Dunbar (9-4)
80.8
10. Lexington Christian (11-2)
80.8
12. Lexington Catholic (8-6)
80.7
13. South Oldham (13-1)
79.1
14. Corbin (9-1)
79.0
15. Bullitt East (10-4)
78.7
16. Pulaski County (11-3)
77.6
17. Southwestern (12-1)
77.3
18. Knox Central (8-3)
77.2
19. Eastern (7-5)
77.1
19. Oldham County (10-3)
77.1
21. Adair County (13-1)
76.5
22. Franklin-Simpson (9-2)
76.2
23. North Hardin (8-5)
75.8
23. Pleasure Ridge Park (8-5)
75.8
23. South Laurel (12-4)
75.8
BOYS’ RATINGS BY REGION
1ST REGION
1. Marshall County
75.1
2. Graves County
71.4
3. Paducah Tilghman
71.2
4. Mayfield
69.1
5. McCracken County
62.6
6. Murray
59.7
7. Calloway County
57.8
8. St. Mary
43.1
9. Hickman County
39.0
10. Ballard Memorial
37.3
11. Carlisle County
35.7
12. Fulton County
34.2
13. Fulton City
28.6
14. Christian Fellowship
14.1
15. Community Christian
10.6
2ND REGION
1. Christian County
81.0
2. Hopkinsville
75.3
3. University Heights
65.7
4. Henderson County
65.5
5. Madisonville
63.9
6. Hopkins Central
57.1
7. Webster County
54.9
8. Lyon County
49.0
9. Livingston Central
45.6
10. Caldwell County
44.0
11. Dawson Springs
39.0
12. Union County
34.0
13. Crittenden County
32.3
14. Trigg County
31.8
15. Fort Campbell
28.6
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
71.5
2. Apollo
71.2
3. Owensboro
66.3
4. Daviess County
66.1
5. Meade County
64.8
6. Muhlenberg County
63.9
7. Ohio County
63.7
8. Hancock County
63.3
9. Edmonson County
56.0
10. Butler County
54.1
11. Grayson County
53.6
12. Breckinridge County
52.6
13. McLean County
44.5
14. Whitesville Trinity
40.1
15. Cloverport
32.7
4TH REGION
1. Bowling Green
83.4
2. Franklin-Simpson
76.2
3. Warren Central
74.1
4. Russellville
70.8
5. Greenwood
69.5
6. Warren East
65.3
7. Clinton County
60.3
8. Monroe County
60.0
9. Barren County
58.6
10. Logan County
53.9
11. Todd Central
50.7
12. Glasgow
50.1
13. Allen County
48.9
14. South Warren
46.5
15. Russell County
44.7
16. Cumberland County
44.1
17. Metcalfe County
25.6
5TH REGION
1. Adair County
76.5
2. North Hardin
75.8
3. Bardstown
74.0
4. John Hardin
72.3
5. Taylor County
71.4
6. Central Hardin
66.6
7. LaRue County
64.1
8. Marion County
59.7
9. Bethlehem
57.6
10. Washington County
56.4
11. Elizabethtown
55.1
12. Nelson County
52.2
13. Green County
51.5
14. Caverna
49.7
15. Campbellsville
45.1
16. Fort Knox
36.9
17. Hart County
36.6
18. Thomas Nelson
30.3
6TH REGION
1. Fern Creek
85.6
2. Bullitt East
78.7
3. Pleasure Ridge Park
75.8
4. Doss
73.8
5. Butler
73.6
6. Valley
73.1
7. DeSales
68.9
8. Fairdale
62.1
9. Southern
61.6
10. Moore
61.0
11. Lou. Holy Cross
58.6
12. Western
56.5
13. Jeffersontown
55.4
14. Iroquois
54.9
15. North Bullitt
51.1
16. Bullitt Central
43.9
17. Beth Haven
41.9
18. Whitefield Academy
27.5
19. Evangel
23.0
7TH REGION
1. Louisville Trinity
87.0
2. Ballard
84.0
3. Eastern
77.1
4. Waggener
75.4
5. Louisville Christian
71.4
6. Male
71.2
7. St. Xavier
69.8
8. Central
69.2
9. Manual
58.2
10. Atherton
55.6
11. Country Day
55.4
12. Seneca
53.0
13. Collegiate
51.5
14. Shawnee
36.1
15. Portland Christian
29.3
16. Brown
25.2
17. St. Francis
20.5
8TH REGION
1. South Oldham
79.1
2. Oldham County
77.1
3. Collins
74.6
4. Simon Kenton
72.5
5. Walton-Verona
65.5
6. Anderson County
64.9
7. Spencer County
62.9
8. North Oldham
62.8
9. Gallatin County
62.6
10. Shelby County
60.5
11. Williamstown
56.8
12. Grant County
52.1
13. Owen County
50.8
14. Eminence
49.7
15. Carroll County
49.3
16. Henry County
47.1
17. Trimble County
35.3
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
84.5
2. Cooper
81.2
3. Dixie Heights
74.1
4. Newport Catholic
71.8
5. Holmes
69.2
6. Beechwood
68.0
7. Conner
67.6
8. Lloyd
63.2
9. Newport
61.3
10. Cov. Holy Cross
60.9
10. Highlands
60.9
12. Ryle
60.3
13. St. Henry
55.9
14. Boone County
54.2
15. Ludlow
42.9
16. Bellevue
40.9
17. Dayton
36.1
18. Villa Madonna
34.7
19. Heritage Academy
0.1
19. Latin
0.1
10TH REGION
1. Campbell County
82.3
2. Clark County
69.8
3. Paris
68.7
4. Scott
67.0
5. Mason County
66.9
6. Pendleton County
65.3
7. Bourbon County
57.1
8. Bracken County
56.1
9. Montgomery County
55.5
10. Nicholas County
48.3
11. Harrison County
48.1
12. Bishop Brossart
48.0
13. Robertson County
45.6
14. Augusta
44.9
15. Calvary Christian
35.6
16. St. Patrick
30.9
17. Silver Grove
13.1
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
83.5
2. Paul Dunbar
80.8
2. Lexington Christian
80.8
4. Lexington Catholic
80.7
5. Bryan Station
73.4
5. Lafayette
73.4
7. Madison Central
71.8
8. Henry Clay
70.4
9. Madison Southern
68.1
10. Woodford County
63.4
11. Franklin County
60.9
12. Sayre
59.8
13. Tates Creek
55.3
14. Western Hills
47.7
15. Frankfort
47.4
16. Model
39.5
17. Berea
34.9
12TH REGION
1. Pulaski County
77.6
2. Southwestern
77.3
3. Mercer County
73.8
4. Lincoln County
73.0
5. Wayne County
68.9
6. West Jessamine
68.2
7. Boyle County
63.3
8. Rockcastle County
62.1
9. Casey County
60.5
10. Somerset
59.9
11. East Jessamine
58.3
12. McCreary Central
57.8
13. Danville
57.2
14. Garrard County
51.6
15. Burgin
29.7
16. Ky. School for Deaf
2.4
13TH REGION
1. Corbin
79.0
2. Knox Central
77.2
3. South Laurel
75.8
4. North Laurel
74.8
5. Harlan County
74.7
6. Clay County
62.2
7. Whitley County
60.3
8. Barbourville
56.8
9. Jackson County
55.1
10. Lynn Camp
49.5
11. Bell County
48.9
12. Pineville
43.6
13. Harlan
42.3
14. Oneida Baptist
38.0
15. Williamsburg
35.3
16. Red Bird
30.9
17. Middlesboro
27.9
14TH REGION
1. Knott Central
72.7
2. Perry Central
71.9
3. Cordia
66.3
4. Letcher Central
66.1
5. Hazard
61.8
6. Powell County
61.3
7. Riverside Christian
60.1
8. Buckhorn
57.5
8. Estill County
57.5
10. Breathitt County
57.4
11. Leslie County
56.6
12. Wolfe County
54.1
13. Jackson City
33.5
14. June Buchanan
32.1
15. Owsley County
21.8
16. Jenkins
18.8
17. Lee County
18.4
15TH REGION
1. Johnson Central
67.1
2. Lawrence County
65.9
3. Sheldon Clark
62.4
4. Pikeville
61.1
5. Magoffin County
58.8
6. Pike Central
53.7
7. Shelby Valley
53.4
8. Paintsville
53.3
9. East Ridge
52.7
10. Belfry
51.9
11. South Floyd
51.1
12. Allen Central
42.9
13. Phelps
37.7
14. Prestonsburg
35.5
15. Betsy Layne
26.9
16. Piarist
1.5
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
71.1
2. Elliott County
70.6
3. Rowan County
63.3
4. West Carter
63.0
5. Greenup County
62.3
6. Ashland Blazer
55.7
7. Russell
53.7
8. East Carter
53.5
9. Lewis County
49.5
10. Bath County
47.8
11. Morgan County
44.5
12. Fairview
42.5
13. Fleming County
40.1
14. Raceland
33.2
15. Menifee County
30.9
16. Rose Hill Christian
29.2
