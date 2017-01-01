High School Basketball

January 1, 2017 8:25 PM

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Trinity tops first boys’ rankings

BOYS’ TOP 25

1. Louisville Trinity (11-1)

87.0

2. Fern Creek (12-1)

85.6

3. Covington Catholic (10-3)

84.5

4. Ballard (8-2)

84.0

5. Scott County (8-3)

83.5

6. Bowling Green (9-2)

83.4

7. Campbell County (12-1)

82.3

8. Cooper (9-3)

81.2

9. Christian County (11-1)

81.0

10. Paul Dunbar (9-4)

80.8

10. Lexington Christian (11-2)

80.8

12. Lexington Catholic (8-6)

80.7

13. South Oldham (13-1)

79.1

14. Corbin (9-1)

79.0

15. Bullitt East (10-4)

78.7

16. Pulaski County (11-3)

77.6

17. Southwestern (12-1)

77.3

18. Knox Central (8-3)

77.2

19. Eastern (7-5)

77.1

19. Oldham County (10-3)

77.1

21. Adair County (13-1)

76.5

22. Franklin-Simpson (9-2)

76.2

23. North Hardin (8-5)

75.8

23. Pleasure Ridge Park (8-5)

75.8

23. South Laurel (12-4)

75.8

BOYS’ RATINGS BY REGION

1ST REGION

1. Marshall County

75.1

2. Graves County

71.4

3. Paducah Tilghman

71.2

4. Mayfield

69.1

5. McCracken County

62.6

6. Murray

59.7

7. Calloway County

57.8

8. St. Mary

43.1

9. Hickman County

39.0

10. Ballard Memorial

37.3

11. Carlisle County

35.7

12. Fulton County

34.2

13. Fulton City

28.6

14. Christian Fellowship

14.1

15. Community Christian

10.6

2ND REGION

1. Christian County

81.0

2. Hopkinsville

75.3

3. University Heights

65.7

4. Henderson County

65.5

5. Madisonville

63.9

6. Hopkins Central

57.1

7. Webster County

54.9

8. Lyon County

49.0

9. Livingston Central

45.6

10. Caldwell County

44.0

11. Dawson Springs

39.0

12. Union County

34.0

13. Crittenden County

32.3

14. Trigg County

31.8

15. Fort Campbell

28.6

3RD REGION

1. Owensboro Catholic

71.5

2. Apollo

71.2

3. Owensboro

66.3

4. Daviess County

66.1

5. Meade County

64.8

6. Muhlenberg County

63.9

7. Ohio County

63.7

8. Hancock County

63.3

9. Edmonson County

56.0

10. Butler County

54.1

11. Grayson County

53.6

12. Breckinridge County

52.6

13. McLean County

44.5

14. Whitesville Trinity

40.1

15. Cloverport

32.7

4TH REGION

1. Bowling Green

83.4

2. Franklin-Simpson

76.2

3. Warren Central

74.1

4. Russellville

70.8

5. Greenwood

69.5

6. Warren East

65.3

7. Clinton County

60.3

8. Monroe County

60.0

9. Barren County

58.6

10. Logan County

53.9

11. Todd Central

50.7

12. Glasgow

50.1

13. Allen County

48.9

14. South Warren

46.5

15. Russell County

44.7

16. Cumberland County

44.1

17. Metcalfe County

25.6

5TH REGION

1. Adair County

76.5

2. North Hardin

75.8

3. Bardstown

74.0

4. John Hardin

72.3

5. Taylor County

71.4

6. Central Hardin

66.6

7. LaRue County

64.1

8. Marion County

59.7

9. Bethlehem

57.6

10. Washington County

56.4

11. Elizabethtown

55.1

12. Nelson County

52.2

13. Green County

51.5

14. Caverna

49.7

15. Campbellsville

45.1

16. Fort Knox

36.9

17. Hart County

36.6

18. Thomas Nelson

30.3

6TH REGION

1. Fern Creek

85.6

2. Bullitt East

78.7

3. Pleasure Ridge Park

75.8

4. Doss

73.8

5. Butler

73.6

6. Valley

73.1

7. DeSales

68.9

8. Fairdale

62.1

9. Southern

61.6

10. Moore

61.0

11. Lou. Holy Cross

58.6

12. Western

56.5

13. Jeffersontown

55.4

14. Iroquois

54.9

15. North Bullitt

51.1

16. Bullitt Central

43.9

17. Beth Haven

41.9

18. Whitefield Academy

27.5

19. Evangel

23.0

7TH REGION

1. Louisville Trinity

87.0

2. Ballard

84.0

3. Eastern

77.1

4. Waggener

75.4

5. Louisville Christian

71.4

6. Male

71.2

7. St. Xavier

69.8

8. Central

69.2

9. Manual

58.2

10. Atherton

55.6

11. Country Day

55.4

12. Seneca

53.0

13. Collegiate

51.5

14. Shawnee

36.1

15. Portland Christian

29.3

16. Brown

25.2

17. St. Francis

20.5

8TH REGION

1. South Oldham

79.1

2. Oldham County

77.1

3. Collins

74.6

4. Simon Kenton

72.5

5. Walton-Verona

65.5

6. Anderson County

64.9

7. Spencer County

62.9

8. North Oldham

62.8

9. Gallatin County

62.6

10. Shelby County

60.5

11. Williamstown

56.8

12. Grant County

52.1

13. Owen County

50.8

14. Eminence

49.7

15. Carroll County

49.3

16. Henry County

47.1

17. Trimble County

35.3

9TH REGION

1. Covington Catholic

84.5

2. Cooper

81.2

3. Dixie Heights

74.1

4. Newport Catholic

71.8

5. Holmes

69.2

6. Beechwood

68.0

7. Conner

67.6

8. Lloyd

63.2

9. Newport

61.3

10. Cov. Holy Cross

60.9

10. Highlands

60.9

12. Ryle

60.3

13. St. Henry

55.9

14. Boone County

54.2

15. Ludlow

42.9

16. Bellevue

40.9

17. Dayton

36.1

18. Villa Madonna

34.7

19. Heritage Academy

0.1

19. Latin

0.1

10TH REGION

1. Campbell County

82.3

2. Clark County

69.8

3. Paris

68.7

4. Scott

67.0

5. Mason County

66.9

6. Pendleton County

65.3

7. Bourbon County

57.1

8. Bracken County

56.1

9. Montgomery County

55.5

10. Nicholas County

48.3

11. Harrison County

48.1

12. Bishop Brossart

48.0

13. Robertson County

45.6

14. Augusta

44.9

15. Calvary Christian

35.6

16. St. Patrick

30.9

17. Silver Grove

13.1

11TH REGION

1. Scott County

83.5

2. Paul Dunbar

80.8

2. Lexington Christian

80.8

4. Lexington Catholic

80.7

5. Bryan Station

73.4

5. Lafayette

73.4

7. Madison Central

71.8

8. Henry Clay

70.4

9. Madison Southern

68.1

10. Woodford County

63.4

11. Franklin County

60.9

12. Sayre

59.8

13. Tates Creek

55.3

14. Western Hills

47.7

15. Frankfort

47.4

16. Model

39.5

17. Berea

34.9

12TH REGION

1. Pulaski County

77.6

2. Southwestern

77.3

3. Mercer County

73.8

4. Lincoln County

73.0

5. Wayne County

68.9

6. West Jessamine

68.2

7. Boyle County

63.3

8. Rockcastle County

62.1

9. Casey County

60.5

10. Somerset

59.9

11. East Jessamine

58.3

12. McCreary Central

57.8

13. Danville

57.2

14. Garrard County

51.6

15. Burgin

29.7

16. Ky. School for Deaf

2.4

13TH REGION

1. Corbin

79.0

2. Knox Central

77.2

3. South Laurel

75.8

4. North Laurel

74.8

5. Harlan County

74.7

6. Clay County

62.2

7. Whitley County

60.3

8. Barbourville

56.8

9. Jackson County

55.1

10. Lynn Camp

49.5

11. Bell County

48.9

12. Pineville

43.6

13. Harlan

42.3

14. Oneida Baptist

38.0

15. Williamsburg

35.3

16. Red Bird

30.9

17. Middlesboro

27.9

14TH REGION

1. Knott Central

72.7

2. Perry Central

71.9

3. Cordia

66.3

4. Letcher Central

66.1

5. Hazard

61.8

6. Powell County

61.3

7. Riverside Christian

60.1

8. Buckhorn

57.5

8. Estill County

57.5

10. Breathitt County

57.4

11. Leslie County

56.6

12. Wolfe County

54.1

13. Jackson City

33.5

14. June Buchanan

32.1

15. Owsley County

21.8

16. Jenkins

18.8

17. Lee County

18.4

15TH REGION

1. Johnson Central

67.1

2. Lawrence County

65.9

3. Sheldon Clark

62.4

4. Pikeville

61.1

5. Magoffin County

58.8

6. Pike Central

53.7

7. Shelby Valley

53.4

8. Paintsville

53.3

9. East Ridge

52.7

10. Belfry

51.9

11. South Floyd

51.1

12. Allen Central

42.9

13. Phelps

37.7

14. Prestonsburg

35.5

15. Betsy Layne

26.9

16. Piarist

1.5

16TH REGION

1. Boyd County

71.1

2. Elliott County

70.6

3. Rowan County

63.3

4. West Carter

63.0

5. Greenup County

62.3

6. Ashland Blazer

55.7

7. Russell

53.7

8. East Carter

53.5

9. Lewis County

49.5

10. Bath County

47.8

11. Morgan County

44.5

12. Fairview

42.5

13. Fleming County

40.1

14. Raceland

33.2

15. Menifee County

30.9

16. Rose Hill Christian

29.2

High School Basketball

