High school hoops: More names to watch in Mr. Basketball race

There were a few oversights in an article I wrote this week projecting the Mr. Basketball race. Jacob King, a Trinity point guard who’s signed with Campbellsville University, hasn’t suited up this season for the Shamrocks due to a broken finger but could be back for the Louisville Invitational Tournament next week.
Another name not mentioned was Lexington Catholic star Luke Johnson, who’s signed with Loyola-Maryland and is averaging 22.8 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Knights. While Johnson’s potential candidacy is hamstrung by the existence of fellow 11th Region star Taveion Hollingsworth, he’s still worth placing among the top 15-20 seniors in the state.
Doss senior Jaylon Hall was also short-changed as a contender from the 6th Region. He’s been part of two Sweet Sixteen teams, including last season’s state runners-up, and is averaging 18.9 and making nearly 50 percent of his shots for the Dragons this year.
▪ Cameron Carmical heaved a game-winning bomb from half-court to give Harlan County a 58-57 win over Cordia in its first game of the WYMT Mountain Classic at Perry County Central. Carmical, a senior, is averaging 18 points for the Black Bears, who are Kentucky’s only remaining unbeaten high school team at 16-0.
Cameron Carmical's (@CameronC4_) game-winner to beat Cordia in the first round of the Mountain Classic.— Jamie McCracken (@JamieWYMT) January 5, 2017
What a moment. pic.twitter.com/fBaFoGDOxF
▪ Franklin County’s girls will host the Centria Metals/Penn Station Shootout this weekend. The featured game pits Scott County, ranked eighth in the first Cantrall Ratings of the season, against No. 18 Nelson County at 8 p.m. Franklin County, sixth in the ratings and featuring a Miss Basketball contender in Princess Stewart, takes on North Hardin at 5 p.m. The event’s other three games are: North Bullitt vs. Western Hills, 10:30 a.m.; Sayre vs. Meade County, noon; and Southwestern vs. No. 19 Conner, 6:30 p.m.
▪ Ashland Blazer star Mykasa Robinson, who underwent offseason ACL surgery, made her season debut for the Kittens last week at Rowan County. She scored two points and grabbed two rebounds before exiting the game in the second quarter with a dislocated pinky, for which she underwent surgery on Wednesday. The junior, who’s committed to the University of Colorado, told the Herald-Leader she could be back by the time postseason play begins.
▪ Kristen Mayo scored her 2,000th point in East Carter’s 80-10 win over Elliott County on Dec. 12. The Marshall University signee became the school’s first player, boy or girl, to accomplish the feat, and did so two years and 10 days after reaching the 1,000-point milestone against Elliott County on Dec. 2, 2014.
▪ Lafayette’s Chris Wharton finished with just seven points in the Generals’ 49-47 win over Bryan Station on Tuesday, but the final two came on a put-back with less than two seconds to play. Station junior Eric “Boss” Boone flirted with a triple-double in the game, finishing with seven points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.
The Defenders (7-5) will host reigning 5th Region champ Taylor County in a rare Saturday tilt this weekend after traveling to Montgomery County for the Bart Rison Classic on Friday.
▪ Danville’s girls went 3-0 at last week’s Citizens National Bank Classic, defeating Spencer County (69-54), Collins (66-60) and West Jessamine (58-44). Sophomore Ivy Turner leads the Admirals, who have reeled off four straight wins, at 23.1 points per game.
▪ Covington Catholic will honor its 1967 state runner-up team at halftime of its game against Conner on Friday night. That team lost to Earlington, 54-53, in the finals of the 50th Sweet Sixteen. South Hopkins absorbed Earlington in 1975; South Hopkins in 1996 consolidated with West Hopkins to form Hopkins County Central.
▪ Clark County freshman Kennedy Igo reached the 1,000-point mark during the Cardinals’ 65-30 win over Dixie Heights in the LaRosa’s Holiday Classic at Conner on Dec. 28. Igo, who transferred this year, was the leading scorer as an eighth-grader last season at Montgomery County.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments