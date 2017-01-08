High School Basketball

January 8, 2017 8:26 PM

Trinity still No. 1; Scott Co. moves up to 3rd in boys’ Cantrall ratings

BOYS’ TOP 25

Rating

Last week

1. Louisville Trinity (15-1)

86.8

1

2. Ballard (10-3)

84.9

4

3. Scott County (10-3)

84.4

5

4. Covington Catholic (12-4)

82.9

3

5. Bowling Green (12-2)

82.8

6

6. Fern Creek (14-2)

82.6

2

7. Campbell County (14-1)

82.1

7

8. Christian County (12-1)

81.7

9

9. Paul Dunbar (11-4)

80.9

t10

10. Lexington Catholic (10-6)

80.8

12

11. Lexington Christian (12-4)

80.3

t10

12. Hopkinsville (11-4)

80.2

NR

13. Bullitt East (11-5)

79.1

15

14. Cooper (12-3)

78.4

8

15. South Oldham (13-2)

78.2

13

16. Adair County (15-1)

77.8

21

16. Knox Central (10-4)

77.8

18

18. Southwestern (13-1)

77.6

17

19. Oldham County (11-4)

77.3

19

19. Corbin (10-2)

77.3

14

21. Franklin-Simpson (10-3)

77.2

22

22. Pulaski (12-3)

77.1

16

23. Doss (12-5)

77.0

NR

24. South Laurel (14-4)

76.6

t23

25. Perry Central (12-5)

76.0

NR

BOYS’ RATINGS BY REGION

1ST REGION

1. Marshall County

74.4

2. Paducah Tilghman

72.0

3. Graves County

70.6

4. Mayfield

68.0

5. McCracken County

64.9

6. Murray

60.1

7. Calloway County

58.1

8. St. Mary

42.0

9. Hickman County

39.1

10. Carlisle County

37.1

11. Ballard Memorial

36.9

12. Fulton County

32.6

13. Fulton City

30.9

14. Christian Fellowship

14.1

15. Community Christian

8.9

2ND REGION

1. Christian County

81.7

2. Hopkinsville

80.2

3. University Heights

66.0

4. Henderson County

65.3

5. Madisonville

62.2

6. Hopkins Central

57.4

7. Webster County

54.1

8. Lyon County

46.3

9. Caldwell County

45.4

10. Livingston Central

44.7

11. Dawson Springs

38.2

12. Union County

34.5

13. Trigg County

34.2

14. Crittenden County

32.4

15. Fort Campbell

28.6

3RD REGION

1. Apollo

71.4

2. Owensboro Catholic

69.1

3. Owensboro

67.9

4. Daviess County

66.3

5. Muhlenberg County

62.9

6. Ohio County

62.8

7. Hancock County

62.3

8. Meade County

61.7

9. Edmonson County

56.5

10. Butler County

53.6

11. Grayson County

53.4

12. Breckinridge County

51.3

13. McLean County

43.7

14. Whitesville Trinity

41.1

15. Cloverport

30.6

4TH REGION

1. Bowling Green

82.8

2. Franklin-Simpson

77.2

3. Warren Central

72.5

4. Russellville

71.6

5. Greenwood

68.6

6. Warren East

66.5

7. Monroe County

60.7

8. Clinton County

60.3

9. Barren County

59.4

10. Logan County

54.8

11. Todd Central

49.5

12. Allen County

49.4

13. Glasgow

48.9

14. South Warren

46.4

15. Cumberland County

44.3

16. Russell County

43.2

17. Metcalfe County

25.4

5TH REGION

1. Adair County

77.8

2. North Hardin

75.6

3. John Hardin

74.4

4. Bardstown

73.7

5. Taylor County

69.7

6. Central Hardin

65.4

7. LaRue County

63.9

8. Marion County

60.1

9. Bethlehem

59.4

10. Elizabethtown

58.0

11. Washington County

56.1

12. Nelson County

53.0

13. Green County

50.3

14. Caverna

48.9

15. Campbellsville

45.0

16. Fort Knox

39.5

17. Hart County

38.3

18. Thomas Nelson

29.3

6TH REGION

1. Fern Creek

82.6

2. Bullitt East

79.1

3. Doss

77.0

4. Pleasure Ridge Park

75.5

5. Butler

73.1

6. Valley

71.9

7. Moore

68.9

8. DeSales

66.9

9. Lou. Holy Cross

60.9

10. Southern

60.4

11. Fairdale

58.5

12. Jeffersontown

56.8

13. Iroquois

55.1

14. Western

54.5

15. North Bullitt

51.7

16. Bullitt Central

44.6

17. Beth Haven

40.3

18. Whitefield Academy

28.9

19. Evangel

19.6

7TH REGION

1. Louisville Trinity

86.8

2. Ballard

84.9

3. Waggener

75.8

4. Eastern

74.9

5. Louisville Christian

71.4

5. St. Xavier

71.4

7. Male

70.8

8. Central

70.0

9. Manual

59.7

10. Country Day

55.5

11. Atherton

54.7

12. Seneca

54.3

13. Collegiate

52.3

14. Shawnee

32.4

15. Portland Christian

30.5

16. Brown

26.3

17. St. Francis

22.8

8TH REGION

1. South Oldham

78.2

2. Oldham County

77.3

3. Collins

72.9

4. Simon Kenton

72.3

5. Anderson County

65.7

6. Walton-Verona

64.6

7. Spencer County

63.1

8. Gallatin County

62.4

9. North Oldham

61.0

10. Shelby County

58.9

11. Williamstown

56.8

12. Eminence

55.7

13. Grant County

52.6

14. Owen County

51.7

15. Henry County

50.1

16. Carroll County

46.6

17. Trimble County

34.9

9TH REGION

1. Covington Catholic

82.9

2. Cooper

78.4

3. Dixie Heights

74.8

4. Newport Catholic

69.9

5. Holmes

67.9

6. Conner

66.4

7. Beechwood

63.2

8. Highlands

62.7

8. Newport

62.7

10. Cov. Holy Cross

61.9

11. Lloyd

61.2

12. Ryle

59.4

13. St. Henry

56.9

14. Boone County

55.0

15. Ludlow

45.1

16. Bellevue

40.9

17. Dayton

35.1

18. Villa Madonna

35.0

19. Heritage Academy

0.6

20. Latin

0.1

10TH REGION

1. Campbell County

82.1

2. Scott

70.5

3. Clark County

69.4

4. Paris

69.0

5. Pendleton County

65.5

6. Mason County

65.4

7. Bourbon County

57.8

8. Bracken County

56.8

9. Montgomery County

55.2

10. Harrison County

52.2

11. Bishop Brossart

49.0

12. Nicholas County

47.6

13. Augusta

44.5

13. Robertson County

44.5

15. Calvary Christian

34.6

16. St. Patrick

30.2

17. Silver Grove

14.5

11TH REGION

1. Scott County

84.4

2. Paul Dunbar

80.9

3. Lexington Catholic

80.8

4. Lexington Christian

80.3

5. Lafayette

73.9

6. Bryan Station

73.2

7. Madison Central

72.5

8. Henry Clay

69.8

9. Madison Southern

68.5

10. Woodford County

62.5

11. Sayre

60.3

12. Franklin County

59.3

13. Tates Creek

55.0

14. Frankfort

48.4

15. Western Hills

46.8

16. Model

40.0

17. Berea

34.4

12TH REGION

1. Southwestern

77.6

2. Pulaski County

77.1

3. Lincoln County

73.4

4. Mercer County

72.5

5. West Jessamine

71.1

6. Wayne County

69.9

7. Boyle County

64.4

8. Rockcastle County

63.2

9. Casey County

59.9

10. Somerset

58.4

11. McCreary Central

57.8

12. Danville

57.5

13. East Jessamine

55.9

14. Garrard County

51.0

15. Burgin

27.6

16. Ky. School for Deaf

2.4

13TH REGION

1. Knox Central

77.8

2. Corbin

77.3

3. South Laurel

76.6

4. North Laurel

74.9

5. Harlan County

73.0

6. Clay County

63.3

7. Whitley County

60.1

8. Barbourville

56.5

9. Jackson County

55.3

10. Lynn Camp

49.3

11. Bell County

48.9

12. Pineville

43.9

13. Harlan

42.3

14. Oneida Baptist

38.0

15. Williamsburg

36.6

16. Red Bird

30.9

17. Middlesboro

27.9

14TH REGION

1. Perry Central

76.0

2. Knott Central

69.7

3. Cordia

67.8

4. Letcher Central

66.1

5. Powell County

61.3

6. Hazard

59.5

7. Estill County

57.5

8. Breathitt County

57.4

8. Buckhorn

57.4

10. Leslie County

55.3

11. Wolfe County

52.6

12. June Buchanan

31.9

13. Jackson City

30.1

14. Owsley County

24.3

15. Lee County

21.4

16. Jenkins

18.8

17. Riverside Christian

2.0

15TH REGION

1. Johnson Central

68.7

2. Lawrence County

63.5

3. Sheldon Clark

62.8

4. Pikeville

60.9

5. Magoffin County

59.7

6. Paintsville

53.4

7. East Ridge

52.7

8. Shelby Valley

52.5

9. Pike Central

52.1

10. South Floyd

52.0

11. Belfry

51.9

12. Allen Central

43.3

13. Prestonsburg

37.4

14. Phelps

35.8

15. Betsy Layne

26.4

16. Piarist

0.1

16TH REGION

1. Boyd County

70.5

2. Elliott County

70.4

3. Rowan County

64.7

4. Greenup County

64.1

5. West Carter

61.7

6. East Carter

54.7

7. Russell

54.1

8. Ashland Blazer

52.2

9. Lewis County

51.6

10. Bath County

46.3

11. Morgan County

46.0

12. Fairview

42.6

13. Fleming County

42.4

14. Raceland

35.7

15. Menifee County

30.6

16. Rose Hill Christian

27.2

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dunbar has something new for Lexington Catholic

View more video

Sports Videos