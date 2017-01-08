Trinity still No. 1; Scott Co. moves up to 3rd in boys’ Cantrall ratings

BOYS’ TOP 25
Rating
Last week
1. Louisville Trinity (15-1)
86.8
1
2. Ballard (10-3)
84.9
4
3. Scott County (10-3)
84.4
5
4. Covington Catholic (12-4)
82.9
3
5. Bowling Green (12-2)
82.8
6
6. Fern Creek (14-2)
82.6
2
7. Campbell County (14-1)
82.1
7
8. Christian County (12-1)
81.7
9
9. Paul Dunbar (11-4)
80.9
t10
10. Lexington Catholic (10-6)
80.8
12
11. Lexington Christian (12-4)
80.3
t10
12. Hopkinsville (11-4)
80.2
NR
13. Bullitt East (11-5)
79.1
15
14. Cooper (12-3)
78.4
8
15. South Oldham (13-2)
78.2
13
16. Adair County (15-1)
77.8
21
16. Knox Central (10-4)
77.8
18
18. Southwestern (13-1)
77.6
17
19. Oldham County (11-4)
77.3
19
19. Corbin (10-2)
77.3
14
21. Franklin-Simpson (10-3)
77.2
22
22. Pulaski (12-3)
77.1
16
23. Doss (12-5)
77.0
NR
24. South Laurel (14-4)
76.6
t23
25. Perry Central (12-5)
76.0
NR
BOYS’ RATINGS BY REGION
1ST REGION
1. Marshall County
74.4
2. Paducah Tilghman
72.0
3. Graves County
70.6
4. Mayfield
68.0
5. McCracken County
64.9
6. Murray
60.1
7. Calloway County
58.1
8. St. Mary
42.0
9. Hickman County
39.1
10. Carlisle County
37.1
11. Ballard Memorial
36.9
12. Fulton County
32.6
13. Fulton City
30.9
14. Christian Fellowship
14.1
15. Community Christian
8.9
2ND REGION
1. Christian County
81.7
2. Hopkinsville
80.2
3. University Heights
66.0
4. Henderson County
65.3
5. Madisonville
62.2
6. Hopkins Central
57.4
7. Webster County
54.1
8. Lyon County
46.3
9. Caldwell County
45.4
10. Livingston Central
44.7
11. Dawson Springs
38.2
12. Union County
34.5
13. Trigg County
34.2
14. Crittenden County
32.4
15. Fort Campbell
28.6
3RD REGION
1. Apollo
71.4
2. Owensboro Catholic
69.1
3. Owensboro
67.9
4. Daviess County
66.3
5. Muhlenberg County
62.9
6. Ohio County
62.8
7. Hancock County
62.3
8. Meade County
61.7
9. Edmonson County
56.5
10. Butler County
53.6
11. Grayson County
53.4
12. Breckinridge County
51.3
13. McLean County
43.7
14. Whitesville Trinity
41.1
15. Cloverport
30.6
4TH REGION
1. Bowling Green
82.8
2. Franklin-Simpson
77.2
3. Warren Central
72.5
4. Russellville
71.6
5. Greenwood
68.6
6. Warren East
66.5
7. Monroe County
60.7
8. Clinton County
60.3
9. Barren County
59.4
10. Logan County
54.8
11. Todd Central
49.5
12. Allen County
49.4
13. Glasgow
48.9
14. South Warren
46.4
15. Cumberland County
44.3
16. Russell County
43.2
17. Metcalfe County
25.4
5TH REGION
1. Adair County
77.8
2. North Hardin
75.6
3. John Hardin
74.4
4. Bardstown
73.7
5. Taylor County
69.7
6. Central Hardin
65.4
7. LaRue County
63.9
8. Marion County
60.1
9. Bethlehem
59.4
10. Elizabethtown
58.0
11. Washington County
56.1
12. Nelson County
53.0
13. Green County
50.3
14. Caverna
48.9
15. Campbellsville
45.0
16. Fort Knox
39.5
17. Hart County
38.3
18. Thomas Nelson
29.3
6TH REGION
1. Fern Creek
82.6
2. Bullitt East
79.1
3. Doss
77.0
4. Pleasure Ridge Park
75.5
5. Butler
73.1
6. Valley
71.9
7. Moore
68.9
8. DeSales
66.9
9. Lou. Holy Cross
60.9
10. Southern
60.4
11. Fairdale
58.5
12. Jeffersontown
56.8
13. Iroquois
55.1
14. Western
54.5
15. North Bullitt
51.7
16. Bullitt Central
44.6
17. Beth Haven
40.3
18. Whitefield Academy
28.9
19. Evangel
19.6
7TH REGION
1. Louisville Trinity
86.8
2. Ballard
84.9
3. Waggener
75.8
4. Eastern
74.9
5. Louisville Christian
71.4
5. St. Xavier
71.4
7. Male
70.8
8. Central
70.0
9. Manual
59.7
10. Country Day
55.5
11. Atherton
54.7
12. Seneca
54.3
13. Collegiate
52.3
14. Shawnee
32.4
15. Portland Christian
30.5
16. Brown
26.3
17. St. Francis
22.8
8TH REGION
1. South Oldham
78.2
2. Oldham County
77.3
3. Collins
72.9
4. Simon Kenton
72.3
5. Anderson County
65.7
6. Walton-Verona
64.6
7. Spencer County
63.1
8. Gallatin County
62.4
9. North Oldham
61.0
10. Shelby County
58.9
11. Williamstown
56.8
12. Eminence
55.7
13. Grant County
52.6
14. Owen County
51.7
15. Henry County
50.1
16. Carroll County
46.6
17. Trimble County
34.9
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
82.9
2. Cooper
78.4
3. Dixie Heights
74.8
4. Newport Catholic
69.9
5. Holmes
67.9
6. Conner
66.4
7. Beechwood
63.2
8. Highlands
62.7
8. Newport
62.7
10. Cov. Holy Cross
61.9
11. Lloyd
61.2
12. Ryle
59.4
13. St. Henry
56.9
14. Boone County
55.0
15. Ludlow
45.1
16. Bellevue
40.9
17. Dayton
35.1
18. Villa Madonna
35.0
19. Heritage Academy
0.6
20. Latin
0.1
10TH REGION
1. Campbell County
82.1
2. Scott
70.5
3. Clark County
69.4
4. Paris
69.0
5. Pendleton County
65.5
6. Mason County
65.4
7. Bourbon County
57.8
8. Bracken County
56.8
9. Montgomery County
55.2
10. Harrison County
52.2
11. Bishop Brossart
49.0
12. Nicholas County
47.6
13. Augusta
44.5
13. Robertson County
44.5
15. Calvary Christian
34.6
16. St. Patrick
30.2
17. Silver Grove
14.5
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
84.4
2. Paul Dunbar
80.9
3. Lexington Catholic
80.8
4. Lexington Christian
80.3
5. Lafayette
73.9
6. Bryan Station
73.2
7. Madison Central
72.5
8. Henry Clay
69.8
9. Madison Southern
68.5
10. Woodford County
62.5
11. Sayre
60.3
12. Franklin County
59.3
13. Tates Creek
55.0
14. Frankfort
48.4
15. Western Hills
46.8
16. Model
40.0
17. Berea
34.4
12TH REGION
1. Southwestern
77.6
2. Pulaski County
77.1
3. Lincoln County
73.4
4. Mercer County
72.5
5. West Jessamine
71.1
6. Wayne County
69.9
7. Boyle County
64.4
8. Rockcastle County
63.2
9. Casey County
59.9
10. Somerset
58.4
11. McCreary Central
57.8
12. Danville
57.5
13. East Jessamine
55.9
14. Garrard County
51.0
15. Burgin
27.6
16. Ky. School for Deaf
2.4
13TH REGION
1. Knox Central
77.8
2. Corbin
77.3
3. South Laurel
76.6
4. North Laurel
74.9
5. Harlan County
73.0
6. Clay County
63.3
7. Whitley County
60.1
8. Barbourville
56.5
9. Jackson County
55.3
10. Lynn Camp
49.3
11. Bell County
48.9
12. Pineville
43.9
13. Harlan
42.3
14. Oneida Baptist
38.0
15. Williamsburg
36.6
16. Red Bird
30.9
17. Middlesboro
27.9
14TH REGION
1. Perry Central
76.0
2. Knott Central
69.7
3. Cordia
67.8
4. Letcher Central
66.1
5. Powell County
61.3
6. Hazard
59.5
7. Estill County
57.5
8. Breathitt County
57.4
8. Buckhorn
57.4
10. Leslie County
55.3
11. Wolfe County
52.6
12. June Buchanan
31.9
13. Jackson City
30.1
14. Owsley County
24.3
15. Lee County
21.4
16. Jenkins
18.8
17. Riverside Christian
2.0
15TH REGION
1. Johnson Central
68.7
2. Lawrence County
63.5
3. Sheldon Clark
62.8
4. Pikeville
60.9
5. Magoffin County
59.7
6. Paintsville
53.4
7. East Ridge
52.7
8. Shelby Valley
52.5
9. Pike Central
52.1
10. South Floyd
52.0
11. Belfry
51.9
12. Allen Central
43.3
13. Prestonsburg
37.4
14. Phelps
35.8
15. Betsy Layne
26.4
16. Piarist
0.1
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
70.5
2. Elliott County
70.4
3. Rowan County
64.7
4. Greenup County
64.1
5. West Carter
61.7
6. East Carter
54.7
7. Russell
54.1
8. Ashland Blazer
52.2
9. Lewis County
51.6
10. Bath County
46.3
11. Morgan County
46.0
12. Fairview
42.6
13. Fleming County
42.4
14. Raceland
35.7
15. Menifee County
30.6
16. Rose Hill Christian
27.2
