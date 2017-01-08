High School Basketball

January 8, 2017 8:39 PM

Butler at No. 1, Scott County moves into top 5 in girls’ Cantrall ratings

GIRLS’ TOP 25

Rating

Last week

1. Butler (14-1)

88.9

1

2. Male (13-1)

87.6

3

3. Simon Kenton (11-3)

86.0

4

4. Scott County (9-3)

85.9

8

4. Mercer County (10-4)

85.9

2

6. Franklin County (12-2)

85.7

6

7. Elizabethtown (10-2)

85.6

7

8. Manual (12-3)

84.8

5

9. Sacred Heart (10-4)

83.4

11

9. Highlands (10-4)

83.4

9

11. Mason County (10-2)

82.8

10

12. Murray (11-3)

82.6

t12

13. Mercy (9-7)

82.5

15

14. Henderson County (10-1)

81.8

16

15. Bullitt East (13-4)

81.5

t12

15. Holmes (13-2)

81.5

t12

17. Monroe County (14-2)

80.9

17

18. Conner (12-2)

80.8

t19

19. Harlan County (14-2)

80.3

NR

20. Eastern (10-5)

79.9

NR

21. Clark County (13-2)

79.3

21

22. Graves County (15-2)

79.1

25

22. Campbell County (11-4)

79.1

22

24. Bowling Green (9-4)

78.7

t23

25. Nelson County (13-2)

78.2

18

25. East Carter (7-6)

78.2

NR

GIRLS’ RATINGS BY REGION

1ST REGION

1. Murray

82.6

2. Graves County

79.1

3. Marshall County

77.6

4. Calloway County

63.0

5. McCracken County

56.8

6. Carlisle County

56.6

7. Mayfield

45.7

8. Paducah Tilghman

40.0

9. Fulton County

32.9

10. Ballard Memorial

30.3

11. St. Mary

29.6

12. Fulton City

22.6

13. Hickman County

17.8

14. Community Christian

0.9

2ND REGION

1. Henderson County

81.8

2. Hopkinsville

75.5

3. Webster County

69.7

4. Christian County

66.6

5. Madisonville

62.1

6. Crittenden County

53.4

7. Lyon County

52.2

8. Caldwell County

48.9

9. Hopkins Central

48.6

10. University Heights

48.0

11. Union County

46.8

12. Livingston Central

38.9

13. Dawson Springs

32.3

14. Trigg County

26.4

15. Fort Campbell

16.2

3RD REGION

1. Grayson County

74.2

2. Breckinridge County

72.8

3. Owensboro Catholic

72.5

4. Daviess County

67.6

5. Apollo

66.8

6. Edmonson County

66.4

7. Meade County

65.3

7. Muhlenberg County

65.3

9. McLean County

57.3

10. Butler County

52.0

11. Owensboro

49.2

12. Hancock County

38.1

13. Ohio County

35.3

14. Whitesville Trinity

27.9

15. Cloverport

11.5

4TH REGION

1. Monroe County

80.9

2. Bowling Green

78.7

3. South Warren

76.6

4. Russell County

75.9

5. Glasgow

73.6

6. Allen County

64.5

7. Barren County

62.0

8. Greenwood

60.2

9. Metcalfe County

57.9

10. Franklin-Simpson

56.1

11. Warren Central

54.9

12. Todd Central

45.5

13. Logan County

45.4

14. Clinton County

43.2

15. Cumberland County

41.7

16. Warren East

39.9

17. Russellville

37.5

5TH REGION

1. Elizabethtown

85.6

2. Nelson County

78.2

3. John Hardin

71.7

4. Green County

71.0

5. Marion County

65.6

6. Bardstown

62.1

7. Taylor County

55.8

8. Campbellsville

53.8

9. Central Hardin

51.9

10. North Hardin

50.4

11. LaRue County

48.7

12. Thomas Nelson

48.0

13. Adair County

44.8

14. Bethlehem

41.0

15. Hart County

39.2

16. Caverna

37.2

17. Washington County

24.4

18. Fort Knox

9.5

6TH REGION

1. Butler

88.9

2. Mercy

82.5

3. Bullitt East

81.5

4. North Bullitt

72.2

5. Fern Creek

60.1

6. Pleasure Ridge Park

56.5

7. Lou. Holy Cross

51.2

8. Fairdale

50.3

9. Moore

47.6

10. Bullitt Central

40.4

11. Doss

34.4

12. Valley

33.7

13. Southern

29.6

14. Jeffersontown

24.6

15. Western

24.2

16. Whitefield Academy

23.9

17. Beth Haven

8.2

18. Iroquois

1.6

7TH REGION

1. Male

87.6

2. Manual

84.8

3. Sacred Heart

83.4

4. Eastern

79.9

5. Louisville Christian

70.7

6. Assumption

67.0

7. Central

60.2

8. Presentation

57.9

9. Ballard

47.8

10. Shawnee

45.9

11. Atherton

37.1

12. Brown

24.3

13. Waggener

23.6

14. Seneca

22.5

15. Country Day

20.9

16. Collegiate

18.0

17. St. Francis

17.3

18. Portland Christian

0.1

8TH REGION

1. Simon Kenton

86.0

2. Anderson County

71.0

3. Trimble County

68.8

4. Spencer County

63.3

5. Collins

61.2

6. South Oldham

60.3

7. Shelby County

60.1

8. Grant County

59.0

9. Walton-Verona

56.8

10. Owen County

55.3

11. Williamstown

54.7

12. Oldham County

53.3

13. Gallatin County

52.7

14. North Oldham

41.0

15. Carroll County

39.1

16. Eminence

31.4

17. Henry County

23.7

9TH REGION

1. Highlands

83.4

2. Holmes

81.5

3. Conner

80.8

4. Ryle

76.6

5. Cooper

72.0

6. Cov. Holy Cross

69.8

7. Dixie Heights

66.5

8. St. Henry

63.4

9. Notre Dame

63.2

10. Boone County

62.1

11. Newport Catholic

61.6

12. Beechwood

52.3

13. Lloyd

49.1

14. Ludlow

48.0

15. Dayton

47.7

16. Bellevue

45.5

17. Newport

39.9

18. Villa Madonna

23.0

19. Latin

8.1

10TH REGION

1. Mason County

82.8

2. Clark County

79.3

3. Campbell County

79.1

4. Scott

76.8

5. Nicholas County

60.0

6. Bourbon County

56.0

7. Bracken County

54.0

8. Bishop Brossart

53.4

9. Montgomery County

43.4

10. Harrison County

43.3

11. Paris

42.7

12. Pendleton County

28.6

13. Robertson County

24.6

14. Calvary Christian

23.3

15. Augusta

21.5

16. St. Patrick

15.3

17. Silver Grove

2.2

11TH REGION

1. Scott County

85.9

2. Franklin County

85.7

3. Paul Dunbar

70.3

4. Lafayette

68.8

4. Madison Central

68.8

6. Henry Clay

68.6

7. Bryan Station

61.6

8. Lexington Catholic

55.7

9. Woodford County

54.9

10. Sayre

54.5

11. Madison Southern

52.8

12. Western Hills

51.5

13. Lexington Christian

44.3

14. Model

40.5

15. Tates Creek

40.4

16. Frankfort

39.2

17. Berea

37.5

12TH REGION

1. Mercer County

85.9

2. Southwestern

76.1

3. Lincoln County

75.7

4. Casey County

70.8

5. Danville

69.2

6. Pulaski County

68.8

7. Boyle County

67.2

8. Garrard County

63.9

9. Wayne County

62.6

10. West Jessamine

60.7

11. Rockcastle County

60.5

12. Somerset

55.0

13. East Jessamine

38.9

14. McCreary Central

37.3

15. Burgin

0.5

16. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1

13TH REGION

1. Harlan County

80.3

2. Harlan

67.7

3. Clay County

66.9

4. South Laurel

63.8

5. North Laurel

63.7

6. Whitley County

57.8

7. Corbin

53.1

8. Bell County

47.9

9. Knox Central

46.6

10. Williamsburg

45.3

11. Pineville

43.2

12. Jackson County

41.8

13. Middlesboro

41.3

14. Barbourville

40.1

15. Lynn Camp

37.7

16. Oneida Baptist

25.4

17. Red Bird

2.8

14TH REGION

1. Perry Central

69.8

2. Knott Central

68.4

3. Leslie County

67.9

4. Hazard

57.6

5. Letcher Central

55.8

6. Lee County

55.7

7. Estill County

51.5

8. Breathitt County

50.2

9. Owsley County

48.7

10. Powell County

42.7

11. Wolfe County

40.9

12. Buckhorn

27.6

13. Jenkins

26.0

14. Jackson City

23.2

15. June Buchanan

19.8

16. Riverside Christian

16.6

17. Cordia

0.1

15TH REGION

1. Shelby Valley

76.4

2. Johnson Central

72.3

3. Paintsville

66.7

4. Pikeville

65.9

5. Pike Central

56.4

5. South Floyd

56.4

7. Belfry

50.9

8. Sheldon Clark

49.5

9. East Ridge

43.3

10. Betsy Layne

42.7

11. Lawrence County

42.6

12. Prestonsburg

39.2

13. Magoffin County

38.2

14. Phelps

32.7

15. Allen Central

19.3

16. Piarist

0.1

16TH REGION

1. East Carter

78.2

2. Boyd County

78.1

3. Russell

75.8

4. Fleming County

61.0

5. Ashland Blazer

60.7

6. Lewis County

59.7

7. Rowan County

58.6

8. West Carter

57.5

9. Menifee County

56.9

10. Greenup County

48.6

11. Morgan County

40.6

12. Raceland

39.0

13. Bath County

38.3

14. Fairview

30.8

15. Elliott County

22.7

16. Rose Hill Christian

9.2

