Butler at No. 1, Scott County moves into top 5 in girls’ Cantrall ratings

GIRLS’ TOP 25
Rating
Last week
1. Butler (14-1)
88.9
1
2. Male (13-1)
87.6
3
3. Simon Kenton (11-3)
86.0
4
4. Scott County (9-3)
85.9
8
4. Mercer County (10-4)
85.9
2
6. Franklin County (12-2)
85.7
6
7. Elizabethtown (10-2)
85.6
7
8. Manual (12-3)
84.8
5
9. Sacred Heart (10-4)
83.4
11
9. Highlands (10-4)
83.4
9
11. Mason County (10-2)
82.8
10
12. Murray (11-3)
82.6
t12
13. Mercy (9-7)
82.5
15
14. Henderson County (10-1)
81.8
16
15. Bullitt East (13-4)
81.5
t12
15. Holmes (13-2)
81.5
t12
17. Monroe County (14-2)
80.9
17
18. Conner (12-2)
80.8
t19
19. Harlan County (14-2)
80.3
NR
20. Eastern (10-5)
79.9
NR
21. Clark County (13-2)
79.3
21
22. Graves County (15-2)
79.1
25
22. Campbell County (11-4)
79.1
22
24. Bowling Green (9-4)
78.7
t23
25. Nelson County (13-2)
78.2
18
25. East Carter (7-6)
78.2
NR
GIRLS’ RATINGS BY REGION
1ST REGION
1. Murray
82.6
2. Graves County
79.1
3. Marshall County
77.6
4. Calloway County
63.0
5. McCracken County
56.8
6. Carlisle County
56.6
7. Mayfield
45.7
8. Paducah Tilghman
40.0
9. Fulton County
32.9
10. Ballard Memorial
30.3
11. St. Mary
29.6
12. Fulton City
22.6
13. Hickman County
17.8
14. Community Christian
0.9
2ND REGION
1. Henderson County
81.8
2. Hopkinsville
75.5
3. Webster County
69.7
4. Christian County
66.6
5. Madisonville
62.1
6. Crittenden County
53.4
7. Lyon County
52.2
8. Caldwell County
48.9
9. Hopkins Central
48.6
10. University Heights
48.0
11. Union County
46.8
12. Livingston Central
38.9
13. Dawson Springs
32.3
14. Trigg County
26.4
15. Fort Campbell
16.2
3RD REGION
1. Grayson County
74.2
2. Breckinridge County
72.8
3. Owensboro Catholic
72.5
4. Daviess County
67.6
5. Apollo
66.8
6. Edmonson County
66.4
7. Meade County
65.3
7. Muhlenberg County
65.3
9. McLean County
57.3
10. Butler County
52.0
11. Owensboro
49.2
12. Hancock County
38.1
13. Ohio County
35.3
14. Whitesville Trinity
27.9
15. Cloverport
11.5
4TH REGION
1. Monroe County
80.9
2. Bowling Green
78.7
3. South Warren
76.6
4. Russell County
75.9
5. Glasgow
73.6
6. Allen County
64.5
7. Barren County
62.0
8. Greenwood
60.2
9. Metcalfe County
57.9
10. Franklin-Simpson
56.1
11. Warren Central
54.9
12. Todd Central
45.5
13. Logan County
45.4
14. Clinton County
43.2
15. Cumberland County
41.7
16. Warren East
39.9
17. Russellville
37.5
5TH REGION
1. Elizabethtown
85.6
2. Nelson County
78.2
3. John Hardin
71.7
4. Green County
71.0
5. Marion County
65.6
6. Bardstown
62.1
7. Taylor County
55.8
8. Campbellsville
53.8
9. Central Hardin
51.9
10. North Hardin
50.4
11. LaRue County
48.7
12. Thomas Nelson
48.0
13. Adair County
44.8
14. Bethlehem
41.0
15. Hart County
39.2
16. Caverna
37.2
17. Washington County
24.4
18. Fort Knox
9.5
6TH REGION
1. Butler
88.9
2. Mercy
82.5
3. Bullitt East
81.5
4. North Bullitt
72.2
5. Fern Creek
60.1
6. Pleasure Ridge Park
56.5
7. Lou. Holy Cross
51.2
8. Fairdale
50.3
9. Moore
47.6
10. Bullitt Central
40.4
11. Doss
34.4
12. Valley
33.7
13. Southern
29.6
14. Jeffersontown
24.6
15. Western
24.2
16. Whitefield Academy
23.9
17. Beth Haven
8.2
18. Iroquois
1.6
7TH REGION
1. Male
87.6
2. Manual
84.8
3. Sacred Heart
83.4
4. Eastern
79.9
5. Louisville Christian
70.7
6. Assumption
67.0
7. Central
60.2
8. Presentation
57.9
9. Ballard
47.8
10. Shawnee
45.9
11. Atherton
37.1
12. Brown
24.3
13. Waggener
23.6
14. Seneca
22.5
15. Country Day
20.9
16. Collegiate
18.0
17. St. Francis
17.3
18. Portland Christian
0.1
8TH REGION
1. Simon Kenton
86.0
2. Anderson County
71.0
3. Trimble County
68.8
4. Spencer County
63.3
5. Collins
61.2
6. South Oldham
60.3
7. Shelby County
60.1
8. Grant County
59.0
9. Walton-Verona
56.8
10. Owen County
55.3
11. Williamstown
54.7
12. Oldham County
53.3
13. Gallatin County
52.7
14. North Oldham
41.0
15. Carroll County
39.1
16. Eminence
31.4
17. Henry County
23.7
9TH REGION
1. Highlands
83.4
2. Holmes
81.5
3. Conner
80.8
4. Ryle
76.6
5. Cooper
72.0
6. Cov. Holy Cross
69.8
7. Dixie Heights
66.5
8. St. Henry
63.4
9. Notre Dame
63.2
10. Boone County
62.1
11. Newport Catholic
61.6
12. Beechwood
52.3
13. Lloyd
49.1
14. Ludlow
48.0
15. Dayton
47.7
16. Bellevue
45.5
17. Newport
39.9
18. Villa Madonna
23.0
19. Latin
8.1
10TH REGION
1. Mason County
82.8
2. Clark County
79.3
3. Campbell County
79.1
4. Scott
76.8
5. Nicholas County
60.0
6. Bourbon County
56.0
7. Bracken County
54.0
8. Bishop Brossart
53.4
9. Montgomery County
43.4
10. Harrison County
43.3
11. Paris
42.7
12. Pendleton County
28.6
13. Robertson County
24.6
14. Calvary Christian
23.3
15. Augusta
21.5
16. St. Patrick
15.3
17. Silver Grove
2.2
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
85.9
2. Franklin County
85.7
3. Paul Dunbar
70.3
4. Lafayette
68.8
4. Madison Central
68.8
6. Henry Clay
68.6
7. Bryan Station
61.6
8. Lexington Catholic
55.7
9. Woodford County
54.9
10. Sayre
54.5
11. Madison Southern
52.8
12. Western Hills
51.5
13. Lexington Christian
44.3
14. Model
40.5
15. Tates Creek
40.4
16. Frankfort
39.2
17. Berea
37.5
12TH REGION
1. Mercer County
85.9
2. Southwestern
76.1
3. Lincoln County
75.7
4. Casey County
70.8
5. Danville
69.2
6. Pulaski County
68.8
7. Boyle County
67.2
8. Garrard County
63.9
9. Wayne County
62.6
10. West Jessamine
60.7
11. Rockcastle County
60.5
12. Somerset
55.0
13. East Jessamine
38.9
14. McCreary Central
37.3
15. Burgin
0.5
16. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
13TH REGION
1. Harlan County
80.3
2. Harlan
67.7
3. Clay County
66.9
4. South Laurel
63.8
5. North Laurel
63.7
6. Whitley County
57.8
7. Corbin
53.1
8. Bell County
47.9
9. Knox Central
46.6
10. Williamsburg
45.3
11. Pineville
43.2
12. Jackson County
41.8
13. Middlesboro
41.3
14. Barbourville
40.1
15. Lynn Camp
37.7
16. Oneida Baptist
25.4
17. Red Bird
2.8
14TH REGION
1. Perry Central
69.8
2. Knott Central
68.4
3. Leslie County
67.9
4. Hazard
57.6
5. Letcher Central
55.8
6. Lee County
55.7
7. Estill County
51.5
8. Breathitt County
50.2
9. Owsley County
48.7
10. Powell County
42.7
11. Wolfe County
40.9
12. Buckhorn
27.6
13. Jenkins
26.0
14. Jackson City
23.2
15. June Buchanan
19.8
16. Riverside Christian
16.6
17. Cordia
0.1
15TH REGION
1. Shelby Valley
76.4
2. Johnson Central
72.3
3. Paintsville
66.7
4. Pikeville
65.9
5. Pike Central
56.4
5. South Floyd
56.4
7. Belfry
50.9
8. Sheldon Clark
49.5
9. East Ridge
43.3
10. Betsy Layne
42.7
11. Lawrence County
42.6
12. Prestonsburg
39.2
13. Magoffin County
38.2
14. Phelps
32.7
15. Allen Central
19.3
16. Piarist
0.1
16TH REGION
1. East Carter
78.2
2. Boyd County
78.1
3. Russell
75.8
4. Fleming County
61.0
5. Ashland Blazer
60.7
6. Lewis County
59.7
7. Rowan County
58.6
8. West Carter
57.5
9. Menifee County
56.9
10. Greenup County
48.6
11. Morgan County
40.6
12. Raceland
39.0
13. Bath County
38.3
14. Fairview
30.8
15. Elliott County
22.7
16. Rose Hill Christian
9.2
Comments